Best broadband deals in the UK in 2022

Looking to get yourself a better broadband deal? You have come to the right place, as we can help you find the very best broadband deal for you. And with so many of us forced to spend more time at home – working remotely, or just looking for things to amuse ourselves, it is undoubtedly a good a time to find a better, faster or cheaper broadband provider.

Below you will find a selection of the best broadband deals that we have found in the UK at the moment – choose the package that suits your needs, and budget best! If you need help in choosing the right package, look at our Buying Advice below.

Find the best deal for you

Buying advice

How to choose the best broadband deal

What broadband speed?

Faster is better, but the top broadband speeds will cost you a lot more – and you may simply just not need them...

Broadband speeds are measured in megabits per second, or Mb. The advertised speed is the 'average' isn't necessarily the actual speed you end up with (as that depends on where you live).

Bog-standard "ADSL" connections offer speeds up to 12Mb. This is fine if there is just one or two of you at the address, and that you do not need a reliable streaming service for TV or gaming.

High-speed broadband uses a fibre connection and typically offer speed of 25-50Mb. This is perfect for family uses - and should give you connection speeds that keeps everyone happy. Our checker will tell you if you can get a fibre connection where you live.

Contract length

Most contracts are for 12 months, but as with mobile phones some providers are trying to commit to longer. You can find some deals that offer 30-day rolling contracts – which are great if you hate commitment, or if you may be moving sometime soon.

