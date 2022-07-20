Samsung Galaxy S22 FE axed to supply S22 Ultra – but only temporarily

According to a new report, it looks like Samsung has pulled the plug on the development of the Galaxy S22 FE (Fan Edition). In its report, South Korean media outlet, The Elec (opens in new tab) (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)), says a chip shortage, combined with increased demand for the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) meant the manufacturer has no choice.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE was set to be something of a stripped-down flagship, using the same chipset as the Ultra, whereas per the Galaxy S21 FE (opens in new tab), Samsung would dial down some of the features on the Galaxy S flagship and therefore give the phone a lower price point.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is of the best Samsung phone (opens in new tab)s, but it's a tough choice between the Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra (opens in new tab): which camera phone is best?

Samsung to sell 10 million Galaxy S22 Ultra units

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

It’s said that the strong sales of the S22 Ultra – a camera champion smartphone with unbelievable zoom and S Pen, gave Samsung cause to seriously reconsider its strategy for this year. Samsung is reportedly on course to meet its goal of 10 million sold units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and needed to reallocate further resources towards its manufacturing of the flagship.

According to source, Samsung’s preliminary plans for 2023 are to sell 30% more Ultras – taking its goal to 13 million units. Meanwhile the vanilla Galaxy S23 is expected to sell 8.5 million units and the Plus model 6.5 million units.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE still in the pipeline

Although the cancellation of the Galaxy S22 FE might disappoint consumers, the good news is that, as per the report, the FE series is not being discontinued and Samsung plans to launch a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE next year. The South Korean giant had plans to manufacture 3 million units of the Fan Edition, and that number is said to remain the goal for S23 FE.

