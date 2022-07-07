Leica wants YOU – to be part of its next photo campaign

Having your work featured is a wonderful feeling as a photographer. It makes you feel that you made the right choice way back when you wanted to be a photographer and your parents said it wasn't a proper career( I am sure we can all relate to this somewhat)?

Well, imagine if your work was featured in a brand campaign of your favorite camera brand? If you happen to love everything about the red dot German camera brand, Leica, then the company has just made a call to the photography community to submit their work to be featured in a brand new campaign that the company will call “The World Deserves Witnesses".

(Image credit: Leica)

Leica is now calling photographers of all ages using any equipment to become witnesses, and to submit their work centered around the themes “Joy” and “Hope”. You don't have to own of the best Leica cameras (opens in new tab) either, as any camera will be accepted.

Back in 2021, Leica adopted the motto “The World Deserves Witnesses” to launch a successful brand campaign, celebrating the art of photography as a witness to the world. Work featured in this campaign was produced from the likes of Joel Meyerowitz, Steve McCurry and Elliott Erwitt, the greats of photography bore testimony to our world, while emerging talents and distinguished photojournalists also contributed their share.

The World Deserves Witnesses campaign runs on the idea that Leica does not commission any pieces, but curates the existing work of photographers who are eye-witnesses to events in time.

The selected photographers will be acknowledged as Leica Witnesses. A shortlist will be published in October 2022, and the selected Leica Witnesses Photographers announced in November 2022.

Organized by Leica, the Leica Witnesses Photographers Call will be run using the Picter platform. Photographers should register at Picter (opens in new tab). All details regarding the call can be found on Picter, deadline for submissions is 30th September 2022.

