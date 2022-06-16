Amazon Australia Prime Day 2022: the camera deals will arrive July 12-14

Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales in the retail calendar and this year it all kicks off at 12am AEST on Tuesday, July 12.

While the date suggests Prime Day is back to its traditional mid-July timetable, this is only the second time the mega sale has started on a Tuesday. The last time this happened was in 2020, when the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic throw a spanner in the works and Prime Day was pushed to October and started on a Tuesday.

No matter what day of the week Prime Day kicks off, Australian shoppers are still treated to a mega 65-hour deal marathon, giving you plenty of time to check out all the cameras, lenses and photography accessories you might need to stock up on.

You'll also find some of the best laptops, best camera phones and best tablets on sale too.

Amazon Prime Day always brings big discounts on Amazon's own products, including Ring, Echo, Kindle and Fire TV – so make sure to keep a keen eye out for a spectacular deal on these tech products.

With consumers having to wait until November for Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get the shiny new camera product you've been eyeing up for a great discount. However, remember that Prime Day 2022 will only be open to Amazon Prime members, so make sure to sign up for a membership (opens in new tab) if you haven't already.

We expected Prime Day 2022 to kick off on Monday, July 11. We weren't too far off the mark – Amazon has announced that its big sale will begin at 12am AEST on Tuesday, July 12.

That means the local deals – i.e. those shipped and sold by Amazon AU or Australian third parties – will be available until 11:59pm AEST on Wednesday, July 13. But hold on, there's more... international offers – i.e. those being sold by Amazon UK and Amazon US – will be available until 5pm AEST on Thursday, July 14.

There you have it, a total of 65 hours to shop till you drop!

However, not all of the deals go live at the same time, with some only going live a few hours before Prime Day ends. In fact, we often find that the best deals can sell out within a matter of minutes – especially when you get a particularly good Amazon Lightning deal. This means that if you spy a good deal, it's definitely worth picking it up as soon as possible before it sells out.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you might be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the Prime Day event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities.

Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over. If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

