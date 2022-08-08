Best Nikon Coolpix B700 deals in August 2022: stock updates and prices

Find the best Nikon Coolpix B700 deals on this bridge camera with a powerful zoom
The Nikon Coolpix B700 has long been a sought-after bridge camera. Thanks to its 60x optical zoom that provides a 24-1440mm equivalent focal length, it can cover wide-angle closeups to super telephoto shots.
Paired with a far-reaching zoom lens and a 20.2 megapixel 1/2.3" CMOS sensor, and featuring the ability to capture UHD 4K video recording at 30p, the Nikon Coolpix B700 is still a capable contender in today's market, sitting among the best bridge camera (opens in new tab)s.
The best Nikon Coolpix B700 deals
Super-long zoom and a 20MP sensor, all packed into a versatile body
Sensor: 20.2MP 1/2.3" BSI CMOS | Video: UHD 4K at 30p | Size: 0.6 x 12.5 x 8.5 cm | Weight (body only): 570g
4K UHD video
super-long zoom
Not full frame
Fixed lens
The sensor and image processor offer quick continuous stills shooting up to 5 frames per second for working with moving subjects, as well as UHD 4K video recording at 30p for clear, high-resolution movie playback. The 3" 921k-dot vari-angle LCD display assists with low-angle shooting or even vlogging.
5-axis hybrid vibration reduction can also assist in offering smoother video when shooting by reducing camera shake while following movement. Built-in stereo zoom mic also automatically changes the direction of the audio recorded to offer a more refine audio experience.
Also equipped with built-in Wi-Fi for easily file transfer to your computer or smart device, the Nikon Coolpix B700 is a versatile bridge camera that stands out in offering high quality 20.2 MP resolution images, 4K UHD video and a vast zoom range to work with anyone's genre of photography.
We've also reviewed the Nikon Coolpix B600 (opens in new tab), which also features a 60x optical zoom reach.
