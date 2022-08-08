Best Nikon Coolpix B700 deals in August 2022: stock updates and prices

The Nikon Coolpix B700 has long been a sought-after bridge camera. Thanks to its 60x optical zoom that provides a 24-1440mm equivalent focal length, it can cover wide-angle closeups to super telephoto shots.

Paired with a far-reaching zoom lens and a 20.2 megapixel 1/2.3" CMOS sensor, and featuring the ability to capture UHD 4K video recording at 30p, the Nikon Coolpix B700 is still a capable contender in today's market, sitting among the best bridge camera (opens in new tab)s.

Today's best Nikon Coolpix B700 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Nikon)

(opens in new tab)

The best Nikon Coolpix B700 deals Super-long zoom and a 20MP sensor, all packed into a versatile body Sensor: 20.2MP 1/2.3" BSI CMOS | Video: UHD 4K at 30p | Size: 0.6 x 12.5 x 8.5 cm | Weight (body only): ‎570g Check Amazon (opens in new tab) 4K UHD video super-long zoom Not full frame Fixed lens

The sensor and image processor offer quick continuous stills shooting up to 5 frames per second for working with moving subjects, as well as UHD 4K video recording at 30p for clear, high-resolution movie playback. The 3" 921k-dot vari-angle LCD display assists with low-angle shooting or even vlogging.

5-axis hybrid vibration reduction can also assist in offering smoother video when shooting by reducing camera shake while following movement. Built-in stereo zoom mic also automatically changes the direction of the audio recorded to offer a more refine audio experience.

• You might also like our guide to the best Nikon cameras (opens in new tab)

Also equipped with built-in Wi-Fi for easily file transfer to your computer or smart device, the Nikon Coolpix B700 is a versatile bridge camera that stands out in offering high quality 20.2 MP resolution images, 4K UHD video and a vast zoom range to work with anyone's genre of photography.

We've also reviewed the Nikon Coolpix B600 (opens in new tab), which also features a 60x optical zoom reach.

(Image credit: Nikon)

(opens in new tab)