Between $50 and $100 might not sound like much money to spend on the best budget dash cam, especially when many of these compact devices shoot in Full HD and have advanced features like wide-angle lenses and a parking mode.

But the truth is, there’s a wide range of dash cams available in this price range, and even a handful from big-name brands like Nextbase, Thinkware and, if you increase your budget ever-so-slightly, Garmin too.

You can even find a dash cam that records two or even three views at once, shooting to the front and rear of your vehicle, as well as the interior – a feature that is ideal for rideshare drivers. It’s also possible to pick up a dash cam with GPS or even 4K video recording for less than $100.

This guide includes 10 dash cams priced at $100 or below. They come from a wide range of brands and, while their core functions are universal, they differ considerably when it comes to their design and extra features. Which one you choose will depend on your exact circumstances, but we hope the selection here demonstrates just what’s available in this section of the dash cam market.

The best budget dash cams in 2022

(Image credit: Thinkware F70)

1: Thinkware F70 Best value from a big-name dash cam brand Specifications Video quality: Full HD 1920 x 1080 at 30fps Viewing angle: 140 degrees Integrated GPS: : No, but antenna available separately Screen: No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wide, 140-degree lens + Lack of display makes for a compact design Reasons to avoid - No integrated GPS - Frame rate could be higher

Thinkware is a top brand in the dash cam sector, and the F70 is one of its most compact, and affordable, options to date. This forwards-facing camera features a 2.1MP CMOS sensor that records Full HD (1920 x 1080) footage at 30 frames per second.

The lens is 140 degrees, which isn’t the widest we’ve seen but is still roughly par for the course in the sub-$100 end of the market. Like most dash cams, there is no battery. Instead, a supercapacitor holds enough charge to ensure footage is saved and the camera switches off correctly when it is unplugged or the car is switched off.

Additional features include a parking mode (which requires the optional hardwiring kit, sold separately) and there’s a port for adding Thinkware’s GPS antenna.

(Image credit: Z-Edge)

2: Z-Edge Z3 Pro Best budget dash cam for a high-resolution front and rear view Specifications Video quality: 2K 2560 x 1440 at 30fps (front), Full HD 1920 x 1080 at 30fps (rear/interior) Viewing angle: 155 degrees front and rear Integrated GPS: : No Screen: 2 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Integrated rear camera ideal for rideshare drivers + 2K resolution is higher than most at this price point Reasons to avoid - Lacks GPS - Interior camera won’t appeal to everyone

Proof that $100 can go surprisingly far with today’s dash cams, this model has two cameras in a single unit. One faces out of the windscreen and records at 2K resolution, while the second faces into the interior and records at Full HD.

Dash cams with interior cameras are best suited to taxi and rideshare drivers who might want to record their passengers (with a notice explaining as much, of course). Both cameras have fairly wide, 155-degree lenses, and there’s infrared night vision to ensure nighttime recordings can be relied on in the event of an accident. Parking mode is also available, where the dash cam fires into life if a parking prang is detected, but a hardwiring kit or external battery is required for this to function.

(Image credit: Nextbase)

3: Nextbase 222 Best budget dash cam for Full HD at a high frame rate Specifications Viewing angle: 140 degrees Integrated GPS: : No Screen: 2.5 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at PBTech (opens in new tab) View at Ted's Cameras (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great magnetic mounting system + Fairly large display, for those who want one Reasons to avoid - Lacks GPS - Rear camera only 720p HD

Another big-hitting brand in the dash cam market, Nextbase’s 222 pairs a Full HD imaging sensor with a six-layer glass lens for impressive video quality for the price. We especially like the quick-release magnetic mounting system, as used by all Nextbase products. This makes it easy to remove the dash cam and switch it between vehicles, while the 2.5-inch display is handy for getting the dash cam’s position just right, and viewing recorded footage.

There’s also infrared night vision and a parking mode, although as with all dash cams in this article, a hardwiring kit (sold separately) is required.

(Image credit: Garmin)

We admit we’ve gone slightly over budget here, but we think this is the very best compact dash cam available anywhere today. The Mini 2 uses Garmin’s wonderfully simple and compact windscreen mounting system, which takes up just a coin’s worth of space, and is incredibly compact.

Despite the size, the Mini 2 still packs a punch, with a Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second, a 140-degree lens and HDR to help balance exposure in especially bright and dark environments. This is key, given how the primary function of a dash cam is to clearly show details like vehicle registrations plates and road signs. A Wi-Fi connection means videos are automatically uploaded to Garmin’s cloud storage service when an internet connection is detected..

(Image credit: Z-Edge)

5: Z-Edge R1 Wi-Fi Dash Cam Best budget dash cam for wide range of features Specifications Video quality: Full HD 1920 x 1080 at 30fps with ‘wide dynamic range’ (front and rear) Viewing angle: Not stated Integrated GPS: : No Screen: 2.7 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Full HD front and rear + Wi-Fi connection for video transfer Reasons to avoid - Parking mode requires hardwiring kit - No GPS

Proving it’s possible to buy a dual camera system for under $100, we present this dash cam by Z-Edge. When used on its own, the front camera records in 2K resolution, or when the rear camera is attached with the included cable they both shoot Full HD at 30 frames per second.

There’s Wi-Fi for quickly transferring files to your smartphone, wide dynamic range (not quite the industry-standard High Dynamic Range, but still useful), and a large 2.7-inch display for set-up and viewing recordings. The dash cam accepts microSD cards up to 265GB, which provides enough storage for 40 hours of Full HD recordings when both cameras are in use.

(Image credit: Kingslim)

(opens in new tab)

6: Kingslim D1 Best budget dashcam for a wide field of view Specifications Video quality: Full HD 1920 x 1080 (front), 720p HD (rear) Viewing angle: 170 degrees (front), 140 degrees (rear) Integrated GPS: Yes Screen: 3.16 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Integrated GPS + Large display despite compact design Reasons to avoid - Rear camera only 720p - Parking mode requires hardwiring kit

Another dual camera system, but this time priced at just $80 (and sometimes as low as $60 in Amazon’s sale), the Kingslim D1 records in 1080p Full HD forwards and 720p HD rearwards. Crucially, both cameras have wide-angle lenses, with 140 degrees at the rear and an impressive 170 degrees at the front. This is a great addition, as it means your footage will include the areas to the side of your front fenders, as well as dead-ahead.

There’s also a wide dynamic range and, unlike most other dash cams in this price range, integrated GPS. This adds speed and location information to your recordings, which could prove crucial if you need to prove you were driving below the speed limit in the event of an accident.

(Image credit: Galphi )

7: Galphi M2 three channel dash cam Specifications Video quality: Full HD 1920 x 1080 (front), 720p (interior and rear) Viewing angle: 165 degrees (front), 160 degrees (interior and rear) Integrated GPS: : No Screen: Yes, 2in Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable three-camera system + Wide dynamic range and infrared night vision Reasons to avoid - Interior cameras have limited use for most drivers - Supported memory cards limited to 64GB

If you thought a dual-camera system was impressive for under $100, then how about a three-camera system? That’s what Galphi offers here, by combining a front-facing system with an interior camera and a rear camera. Perfect for rideshare drivers who want to monitor their passengers as well as traffic ahead and behind, this dash cam has a wide 165-degree lens facing forwards, while the other two are both 160 degrees.

This camera also manages to pack in a display for viewing footage back, and there’s also infrared night vision and optional parking mode (with hardwiring kit fitted).

(Image credit: Viofo)

7: Viofo A119 V3 Best for including GPS at a low price Specifications Video quality: 2560 x 1440p at 60 fps with HDR Viewing angle: 140 degrees Integrated GPS: Yes (NB a version without GPS is also sold) Screen: 2.0 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High frame rate, even at 1440p + Integrated GPS Reasons to avoid - Small display - Not the most attractive

This dash cam offers an improved resolution over most others in this segment of the market, with a 1440p sensor that records video at 60 frames per second. The higher resolution makes for most detail, while the increased frame rate means smoother, clearer video – key for spotting details that might prove your innocence, like street signs and road markings.

The Viofo has a 140-degree lens and an integrated 2.0-inch LCD display, while the design means it sits snugly against the windscreen, taking up less space and being less distracting than some other models.

(Image credit: Rexing)

9: Rexing V1 4K Ultra HD Best budget 4K dash cam Specifications Video quality: 4K Ultra HD Viewing angle: 170 degrees Integrated GPS: : Optional, not included Screen: 2.4 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K video resolution + Wide lens Reasons to avoid - 4K videos demand a lot of storage space - GPS not included as standard

A 4K dash cam for under $100? You’d better believe it. This is the V1 from Rexing, and as well as Ultra HD resolution it has a 2.4in display, a wide 170-degree lens, Wi-Fi for transferring recordings to a smartphone app, and can accept microSD cards up to 256GB in capacity.

There’s also a parking mode, ready to use if the dash cam is hardwired to your car, and Wide Dynamic Range tech helps to improve video clarity in challenging lighting conditions. An optional GPS antenna can be bought separately and added to the camera, bringing speed and location data to your recordings.

(Image credit: 70mai )

10: 70mai smart dash cam Best for dash cam for under $50 Specifications Video quality: 1080p Full HD Viewing angle: 130 degrees Integrated GPS: : No Screen: No Reasons to buy + Compact design + Low price Reasons to avoid - Narrow field of view - No display, for those who want one

You’ll need just $50 to buy this dash cam from 70mai. It has a compact design, records in 1080p Full HD, and has infrared night vision. It lacks the integrated display and GPS of other, pricier models, and doesn’t have a rear or interior camera. But for drivers looking for a simple yet effective dash cam that shoots in HD and takes up very little space, we think this could be a great purchase.

Unlike most others at this price, there are voice controls, so you can ask the dash cam to record footage of an incident that happened ahead but didn’t directly affect your vehicle.

