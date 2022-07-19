The best trail camera in 2022: for wildlife photography and nature watching

The best trail camera, aka camera trap, is invaluable for anyone looking to photograph wildlife. Using motion or heat detectors, this special type of camera can be placed in a natural environment and left to be triggered the moment an animal crosses close by.

This is the perfect way to shoot animals that are naturally cautious or skittish, making it difficult to get near enough even to use the best telephoto lenses (opens in new tab). The best trail camera also lets you to capture images of nocturnal animals, or see how animals behave when there are no humans about.

The best trail cameras tend to be hardy and weatherproof, with a rugged build that can handle water, snowfall, and extreme temperatures. Even if you don't want to shoot wildlife, they can also make good outdoor security cameras.

A good trail camera can lie in wait for days or weeks until something comes by to get its attention. And because they don't have to be active all the time, the batteries usually last a long time. Some use rechargeable batteries, while others rely on trusty AAs. Others are even solar-powered.

In this guide, we've picked the best trail cameras right now, including both budget buys and high-end models with the latest features, including some of the best cellular trail cameras (opens in new tab). If you're not sure what to look for, though, skip ahead to our section on How to choose the best trail camera.

The best trail camera in 2022

1. Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow The best trail camera overall Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 32MP Video resolution: 4k at 30fps Video length: up to 60 seconds Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB Night vision: : Yes (up to 110ft) Audio recording: Yes (with video) LCD: : Yes Power: 6x AA batteries Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Day and night sensors + No glow infrared lighting + 4K video Reasons to avoid - No wireless capability

We'll start with the best trail camera overall for most people. The clever touch here is the fact that it includes dual sensors, one for day and one for night. The day sensor prioritizes sharpness and vivid color, while the night sensor focuses on high-contrast clarity, promises clear images at distances of up to 110ft in the dark.

This trail camera is built to survive inclement weather, and its 'No Glow' LED lights are just that, meaning that wildlife won't be put off by them. It can capture 4K video (or Full HD video at up to 60p), with audio too, and having 32MP at your disposal with a trigger time of 0.2 seconds pretty much seals the deal. In short, this is everything you need a trail camera to be.

For more details, read our full Bushnell Core DS-4K No Glow review (opens in new tab)

2. Stealth Cam G42NG The best trail camera for beginners Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 10MP Video resolution: 1280x720 pixels Video length: Up to 180 seconds (up to 30 secs with night vision) Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB Night vision: Yes, via infrared Audio recording: Yes LCD: : Yes Power: 8x AA batteries Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + External power jack + External LCD status display Reasons to avoid - Slower response time - ‘Just’ HD quality video

If you're getting started with trail cameras, you'll love this affordable entry-level model from US brand Stealth Cam. It offers a 10 megapixel stills option – you can also opt for 8MP, 4MP or 2MP shots from the unit – plus HD quality video with between and five and 180 seconds of audio.

With a respectable trigger response time of 0.5 seconds, there is a backlit LCD for making selections from the camera’s menu, plus a 16:9 image ratio. As with competitors, ‘no glo’ (hence the ‘NG’ suffix) infrared flash can illuminate subjects up to 100ft away, while this camera purports to offer advanced blur reduction.

Usefully, there is an external power jack for operation via a 12v battery; otherwise power comes courtesy of 8x AAs. Durable weather proofed housing is a must, and thankfully included here.

3. Spypoint Force-20 Trail Camera The best trail camera for a mid-range price Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 20MP Video resolution: 1280x720 pixels Video length: not given Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB Night vision: Yes (up to 8oft) Audio recording: Yes LCD: : Yes Power: 8x AA batteries Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Jessops (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Inexpensive all rounder + Suitable for beginners and beyond Reasons to avoid - Video not Full HD - 20MP shots generated from 3MP sensor

Looking for a mid-priced trail camera? Here's our top recommendation. For a quite affordable price, you get a built-in 20-megapixel camera and the ability to illuminate night-time subjects without unduly distracting them – thanks to what are described as 48 ‘super low glow’ LEDs.

Video is a high definition 1280x720 pixels rather than Full HD, while the motion activated sensor can register subjects up to 80ft away. And a certain amount of flexibility is offered via the addition of a time-lapse recording mode.

4. Spypoint LINK-MICRO-LTE Simple trail camera that sends stills to your phone Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 10MP Video resolution: None Video length: n/a Data storage: microSD, up to 32GB Night vision: : No Audio recording: No LCD: : No Power: 8x AA batteries Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Jessops (opens in new tab) View at Decathlon UK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Fast 0.5sec trigger speed Reasons to avoid - No video recording - No night vision

The little Spypoint LINK-MICRO-LTE is a much simpler proposition than many of the other trail cameras on this list. It doesn't shoot video for example, just 10MP stills, though it can do so with an impressive trigger time of 0.5 seconds. You can also set the camera to trigger multiple photos once its infrared system detects motion, allowing you to get a series of images in quick succession.

In an unusual touch, the Spypoint LINK-MICRO-LTE also comes packaged with a preactivated SIM card that can transfer photos straight from the camera to your phone. A little odd perhaps, but a nice addition. It's fully controllable via the Spypoint apps too, letting you properly incorporate your smartphone into your workflow.

5. Spypoint Link-S Trail Camera The best cellular trail camera Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 12MP Video resolution: 1280x720 pixels Video length: 0-90 seconds Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB Night vision: Yes, via low-glow LEDs Audio recording: Yes LCD: : 2-inch color LCD Power: Solar, rechargeable lithium ion or 8x AA batteries Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Decathlon UK (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sends images over 4G + Solar powered + SD card storage Reasons to avoid - Cellular service costs monthly - Harder to find in UK

Standard trail cameras are great if you can monitor things in your back garden – or can check the recorded footage at regular intervals. But what if you want to put a camera somewhere more remote – where Wi-Fi coverage is not sufficient?

The answer is a trail camera with cellular capability, which will beam footage to you, and give you notifications to your camera phone (opens in new tab), tablet (opens in new tab) or laptop (opens in new tab) wherever you are. The Skypoint Link-S has solar-powered independence, and is usually supplied with a pre-activated SIM card to get you going with your remote wildlife watching – but do check the running costs.

In the States, you can find different versions for use with Verizon or AT&T, so check which gives the best cellular coverage at your location. Outside of the USA it's getting a little harder to find, but keep an eye on second-hand sites in case you can snap up a bargain.

6. Bushnell Trophy Camera Essential E3 Another great mid-range option Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 16MP Video resolution: 1280x720 pixels Video length: up to 60 seconds Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB Night vision: : Yes, including Night Vision flash (12 to 30m range) Audio recording: Yes LCD: : Yes, with B&W text display Power: 8x AA batteries Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 30m (100ft) detection distance, + Operates in -20°C to 60°C Reasons to avoid - No wireless capability - No geo-tagging of images

If you’re dipping a toe into the world of trail cameras here is an affordable and reasonably featured entry point that takes up to three still images when triggered, with intervals adjustable between one second and 60 minutes, or alternatively between five seconds or a minute of HD quality video.

Powered by eight regular AAs, rather than rechargeable lithium battery or solar power, its manufacturer nevertheless claims these could last up to 12 months, so you won’t have to keep popping back to change them.

Another bonus is that its motion-activated sensor can spot subjects up to 100 feet away, its operation can be set to 24 hours or day or night only, it has an infrared flash, the 16-megapixel resolution CMOS sensor provided is good enough to do the job and it comes with a one year warranty.

7. Bushnell CelluCORE 20 The best value cellular trail camera Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 20MP Video resolution: 1080p, 1920 x 1080 pixels Video length: 30 secs Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB Night vision: Yes, via infrared Audio recording: Yes LCD: No, mono settings display only Power: 12 x AA Cellular technology: LTE 4G (e.g. US, UK) Cellular plans: AT&T, Verizon, no-SIM Size: 112 x 176 x 98 mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Relatively high resolution + Shoots HD video clips + 20MP sensor Reasons to avoid - Unsubtle design

The Cellucore 20 is a popular product from hunting supply firm Bushnell and it’s priced with accessibility in mind. Despite that, the firm seem to have snuck in a number of good features, including a 20MP sensor and a well-sealed battery tray. The 25m / 80’ night range from low-glow LEDs is as good as most for the money. We also like that it’s compatible with the firm’s trail camera solar panel (though it costs the same again), and we did appreciate that the first 30 days were cost-free for data; a nice touch.

How to choose the best trail camera

Just like regular cameras, trail cameras with higher megapixel counts will produce images of greater quality and detail. But other specs you want to look out for include the focal length of the lens, as this dictates the field of view. The wider the angle, the more of a scene you'll capture, but this will mean an animal will have to get closer to make for a useable picture.

Another important factor is the trigger time; how fast after detecting something will a trail camera capture an image? With how quickly wildlife moves, every millisecond really does count. It definitely needs to be less than a second, otherwise all you'll end up with are images of animals' back feet disappearing from the image.

Some trail cameras also have infrared flash, which illuminate scenes on a wavelength that wildlife won't notice. If you're after nocturnal subjects, this is definitely worth getting.

Many trail cam models can be bought in multi-packs - allowing you to buy two, four, or more trail cameras together at a discount - so that you can monitor several locations simultaneously.

