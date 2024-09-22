Saturation vs vibrance: What's the difference between these photo editing tools?

If you're not using vibrance to edit your images, you're missing out! Here's when to prioritize it over saturation

Two identical images of a man in a flight jacket, one showcasing Photoshop&#039;s Saturation slider at 100% and the other showcasing the Vibrance slider at 100%
(Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

Unless you're fluent in the best photo editing software on the market, there's a good chance you've avoided the saturation vs vibrance debate. After all, they both ostensibly do the same thing. Heck, you might use them interchangeably, depending on your mood or you might ignore one of them altogether. 

If either scenario sounds at all familiar, chances are you've been favoring the saturation slider and leaving vibrance to its own devices. Fledgling image editors quickly learn to boost shadows, reduce highlights, add a drop of contrast and sparingly boost saturation. Vibrance is more of an intermediate tool, but it's an easy one to grasp. 

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

