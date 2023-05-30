Video tutorial: let me show you how to replace skies in Adobe Photoshop CC

Trouble streaming the above video? View/download it here

When it comes to shooting landscapes, we can’t always be in the right place at the right time. If you’re in a good location, the first box will be ticked, but getting the right conditions to coincide with the time you are there is down to Mother Nature! You may have the bones of a great scenic shot but if the sky is a dull grey or cloudless blue – you wait and hope.

If your schedule means you can’t wait for the light to change, this technique gives you a digital route to a better shot. It involves compositing in Adobe Photoshop CC, where a single image is created from multiple different components. This is a skill used in areas such as commercial and advertising photography, where the impact of the end result is what counts, and not the ‘purity’ of the process used to get there.

Whether you want your landscapes to be composited from different pictures depends on your taste and ethical approach, but there’s never any harm in learning a new post-production skill.

