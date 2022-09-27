8 tips to pose for photos like the Royal Family

The British Royal Family over the years (including the late Queen Elizabeth II) has exemplified the art of posing to perfection, with their posture helping to assert their regal status. Looking poised and statuesque, particularly when appearing as a family in front of the cameras, is a talent and undoubted trademark of the royal family.

Now a group of photography experts have revealed the tried and tested poses that have supposedly been used by UK royals over the years, who have set a unique and noble precedent of how to pose when sitting and standing for photos.

• These are the best books on portrait photography (opens in new tab).

When it comes to posing for a respectable family photo, we could definitely all learn a thing or two from the British Royal Family. The experts in photography over at ParrotPrint (opens in new tab) are here to help us do just that, having spent hours trawling through decades of official royal photography to create a guide of the best and most frequent poses to employ during shoots, as adopted by the royals, to cultivate the perfect family group shot.

By offering a rundown of the eight best poses, ParrotPrint may have unlocked the secret of how the Royals are always captured flawlessly. Of course, with the rumored Royal selfie ban preventing the family from taking images of themselves or with others, they no doubt had to master the art of sitting in front of a photographer.

"’Knowing how to pose for a photo can cause more stress than you first thought, says the print company. "From controlling the kids to getting height order correct, there are plenty of things to consider.

"The perfect pose can be achieved by a variety of methods, and who better to look at as examples of this than our own royal family?" The research and words below were provided courtesy of ParrotPrint.

8 tips for posing like royalty

1) Have your hands behind your back

Often adopted by King Charles III, this pose is a simple one that also nicely adjusts posture by forcing you to stand with a straighter back, as your hands are clasped and naturally fall behind you.

2) Clasped hands

Queen Elizabeth II's signature pose, clasping your hands together near your waist is sufficient for keeping a handbag accessory in place.

3) The 'Duchess Slant'

This pose was named after Kate Middleton once she attended public engagements after joining the Royal Family. It was further emphasized as intentional when Meghan Markle also began attending these engagements and adopted the same pose. It involves sitting up straight with legs placed parallel and slanted to one side.

4) Have a wide stance

The opposite to his wife Kate Middleton's pose, Prince William mostly poses with his legs placed wide apart.

5) Use crossed legs

For younger children, adopting a cross-legged stance can help to keep fidgeting under control. Prince George has taken this on as his signature pose, despite his young age.

6) Stand at a ¾ angle

This is a go-to pose to ensure that subjects are captured in their most flattering angles. By facing the camera and then turning your face and body slightly to the side, it makes for a less monotonous pose.

7) Have your hands tucked into a suit jacket

This is more of a rogue one that Prince Harry tends to do. Tucking one hand in a suit jacket or waistcoat, it can make for a more natural stance.

8) Sitting at different levels

To avoid a rigid photo, or to organize bigger groups, pictures can be made more natural by using chairs and ledges to place people at different heights.

• You may also want to take a look at these couples photography tips (opens in new tab), as well as check out the best lenses for wedding and event photography (opens in new tab). Don't forget our handy Photography cheat sheet: Headshot posing guide (opens in new tab), and discover our simple tips on How to pose for pictures (opens in new tab).