Start printing your best photos so they are super-sized! This award-winning 13-inch Canon printer is now at a new low price!
We rated this large-format printer the full five stars in our review, and you can save almost $200 in the Prime Day sale
If you're looking for a photo-quality printer at a knock-down price during the Black Friday sales period, then your search could well be over. Launched last year, the Canon Pixma Pro-200S (which we rated the full five stars and our coveted Gold award) is available at the best price we have seen so far - with a generous saving of almost $200
The Canon Pixma Pro-200S delivers spectacular print quality for colour and mono images on glossy, semi-gloss and luster papers. Print speeds are impressive; it’s well-built, has great handling characteristics, and is a stellar performer in every respect.
This A3+ 13-inch printer uses an eight-color dye-based ink system for vibrant, professional-quality prints. It can print borderless prints up to 13 x 19 inches using standard media, or eye-catching panoramics up to 13 x 39 inches. But while it's capable of such large prints, it has a space-saving compact design that should fit into any home office or studio.
The built-in 3-inch LCD display lets you check ink levels at a glance, as well as easily control all the printer functions. You can print through Wi-Fi or a wired connection, and it can deliver a borderless A4 glossy print in just under a minute
See our rundown of the best photo printers
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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