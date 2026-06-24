The Kodak Step Slim makes printing phone photos easy, and it's available at this not-to-be-missed price!
DON'T leave your photos on your phone! This Zink printer makes printing them simple
Most of us use our phones to take photos most of the time, but that's also where the pictures tend to stay: on the phone. Step up the Kodak Step Slim, a battery-powered portable printer designed strictly for printing 2x3-inch sticky-backed photographs directly from a smartphone.
Resembling a smartphone in shape and size, it's a truly pocket-sized device, making it highly portable for parties, weddings, and festivals. The device uses Zero Ink (Zink) technology, which activates embedded color crystals in the paper, removing the risk of messy ink spillages. It connects to iOS and Android smartphones via Bluetooth. And Amazon has a brilliant time-limited deal for Prime Day.
This deal is on the white version of the instant phone printer, and while other colors are available, the discount isn't as steep. But not to worry, the white version is the classiest colorway, and the one I'd choose anyway!
The Kodak Step Slim couldn't be easier to use. Simply select photos from phone galleries or social media accounts in the free companion app, which enables you to make basic image adjustments and add filters, borders, text additions, and digital graphics. The printer takes less than a minute to produce a physical print and delivers around 25 prints on a single charge.
It's affordable, fun, and easy to use, and makes a great gift for kids or as a memento dispenser at social events!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
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