Most of us use our phones to take photos most of the time, but that's also where the pictures tend to stay: on the phone. Step up the Kodak Step Slim, a battery-powered portable printer designed strictly for printing 2x3-inch sticky-backed photographs directly from a smartphone.

Resembling a smartphone in shape and size, it's a truly pocket-sized device, making it highly portable for parties, weddings, and festivals. The device uses Zero Ink (Zink) technology, which activates embedded color crystals in the paper, removing the risk of messy ink spillages. It connects to iOS and Android smartphones via Bluetooth. And Amazon has a brilliant time-limited deal for Prime Day.

Save 29% ($23.01) Kodak Step Slim: was $79.99 now $56.98 at Amazon This deal is on the white version of the instant phone printer, and while other colors are available, the discount isn't as steep. But not to worry, the white version is the classiest colorway, and the one I'd choose anyway!

The Kodak Step Slim couldn't be easier to use. Simply select photos from phone galleries or social media accounts in the free companion app, which enables you to make basic image adjustments and add filters, borders, text additions, and digital graphics. The printer takes less than a minute to produce a physical print and delivers around 25 prints on a single charge.

It's affordable, fun, and easy to use, and makes a great gift for kids or as a memento dispenser at social events!