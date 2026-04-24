From only £207.20, discover Canon's top photo printers of 2026 – budget gems through to gallery-ready powerhouses

Holding a print of your photography is something special – and with these deals, you can now print your captured moments at home and save up to £139.80 at Wex with the discount code CANON-20 (can be entered once the delivery details have been provided).

The Canon Pixma G650 is now just £207.20 at Wex – saving you £51.80 on the original price of £259.

The Canon Pixma Pro-200S is now just £367.20 at Wex – a saving of £91.80 on the original £459 price.

And the Canon ImagePrograf Pro-310 is now just £559.20 at Wex – giving you a £139.80 saving on the original price of £699.

Save £51.80 Canon Pixma G650: was £259 now £207.20 at Wex Photo Video This 6-ink dye-based MegaTank photo printer is optimized for A4 photo prints. It uses 60ml refillable bottles, delivering up to 3,800 6x4-inch photos per set. With 4,800dpi print resolution, USB/WiFi connectivity and a built-in scanner, it balances high-quality output with low running costs. Use discount code: CANON-20

Save £91.80 Canon Pixma Pro-200S: was £459 now £367.20 at Wex Photo Video A professional-grade A3+ photo printer with 8 dye-based inks for rich, vibrant color. Offering up to 4,800dpi resolution, it supports custom print sizes up to 39 inches. With USB, WiFi and Ethernet connectivity, it's ideal for high-quality glossy and luster photo printing. Use discount code: CANON-20

Save £139.80 Canon ImagePrograf Pro-310: was £699 now £559.20 at Wex Photo Video A professional A3+ pigment-based photo printer with 10 Lucia Pro II inks, including Chroma Optimizer. It supports borderless printing on glossy, matte, and fine-art papers, offers 4,800dpi resolution, and connects via USB, WiFi or ethernet. Ideal for gallery-grade color and black-and-white prints. Use discount code: CANON-20

Canon Pixma G650: Best for A4 photos

If you're looking to print stunning A4 photos at home without spending a fortune on ink, the Canon Pixma G620 is a total gem. It's been reviewed as the best in class for a reason: the six dye-based inks (including red and grey) bring out vibrant color and impressive tonal range – even in black-and-white shots. Refills are easy and cheap, thanks to Canon's cartridge-free MegaTank system. It might not be the fastest out there, but if you care more about photo quality than speed or flashy extras, this one's for you.



Canon Pixma Pro-200S: Best dye-based A3+ printer

If glossy, gallery-worthy prints are your thing, the Canon Pixma Pro-200S is made for you. It uses an enhanced eight-ink dye system that delivers bold, vivid colors and beautifully smooth gradients – perfect for anyone serious about photo quality. Compared to pigment-based inks, it's faster and more vibrant, especially on glossy and luster paper. The updated ink set means deeper blacks, richer reds and a broader color range. It doesn't have a scanner, and it's not ideal for matte media, but perfect for making your photos pop on glossy paper.

Canon ImagePrograf Pro-310: Best photo printer for A3+ photos

The Canon ImagePrograf Pro-310 isn't just good – it's one of the best desktop photo printers you can get if you're serious about your images. With ten pigment-based inks and a Chroma Optimizer, it produces breathtaking color depth and black-and-white detail that truly pops, especially on matte or fine-art paper. Yes, it's a little slower than dye-based models and not the cheapest to run, but what you get in return is gallery-quality output, right from your desk.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best photo printers, along with the best large format printers for photographers.