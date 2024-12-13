Fresh leak suggests the iPhone 17 might get a radically new camera island design
Well, new to iPhone at least. Pixel 9 owners will find it rather familiar...
It's been five years since Apple gave us a substantially new camera island design for the iPhone. When the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max dropped in 2019, they introduced the then-new 'stove top' island design, with a triple-lens triangular array positioned within a square island in the top left corner of the phone's rear panel. Today's iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max follows essentially the same layout, albeit with some subtle styling tweaks.
But if rumors this week are to be believed, this aging design could be set to change for next year's iPhone 17 series. According to long-time (and often reliable) tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 17 may feature a camera island in the shape of a horizontal bar across the top of the rear panel, much like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. The rumor stems from an image of a metal chassis frame, alleged to have come from an iPhone parts supplier, which clearly shows a cut out for a camera island that's been nicknamed a 'strip runway' design. Digital Chat Station also supplied a render of what a complete iPhone 17 might look like with this horizontal camera island shape, though at this stage the lens layout is pure speculation. The tipster goes on to say that many new Android phones could adopt a similar camera island design next year, though again, we've got no proof to back that up.
If Apple does indeed switch to the 'strip runway' camera island, it'd certainly add a much-needed aesthetic update to the stagnating iPhone design. However, it's doubtful that a Apple would reconfigure the camera array solely to change the iPhone 17's appearance. The position of the individual rear-facing camera modules is dictated by other components within the phone's body. Moving all three camera modules to a strip at the top could simply be a side effect of altering the shape of the phone's logic board, or making extra space for a larger battery.
Whatever the reasoning, we're probably going to have to wait several months before we get more definitive leaks or tips that confirm whether or not the iPhone 17 will have a radically different camera island design.
Story credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.