Apple finally admits a new product is coming next week, but is it the new iPhone that everyone is hoping for?

The possibility of an iPhone 4 SE has been circulating in the Apple rumor mill for awhile – but now Apple is finally admitting that something is coming. Today, Apple’s Tim Cook shared an obscure teaser with a February 19 launch date on X (formerly Twitter).

The teaser simply reads: “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19.” The text is shared with a GIF of a shimmery metallic Apple logo.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMeduFebruary 13, 2025

The text and video don’t do much except indicate that some sort of new Apple product will be announced next week. The post on X doesn’t offer any hints as to what category the launch will even fall under, where that’s smartphones, tablets, computers, headphones or even VR headsets. (Although, the white circle behind the logo does remind me a bit of a MagSafe charger.)

But while Cook’s post doesn’t offer much insight outside of the launch date, rumors have been circulating about potential launches for several products. Apple tends to launch its more budget-friendly iPhones in the spring – though historically March has been the typical timeframe for iPhone SE launches.

With the traditional timeline for a budget iPhone quickly approaching, many are speculating that next week’s launch is the iPhone SE 4. Apple, naturally, hasn’t confirmed the rumors. Current speculation has the iPhone SE 4 expected to still have only a single camera but to potentially axe the home button like the more advanced iPhones. Of course, rumor sites were calling for the iPhone SE 4 to launch last week, so these reports shouldn’t be treated as certainties.

Another Apple product that tends to launch outside the big September event is the MacBook Air. Speculation points to the slimmer laptop getting the M4 chip. That’s a safe guess with the M4 chip already available on the MacBook Pro, but again, Apple hasn’t offered any sort of hint at what specifically will launch on February 19.

While the rumors have been circulating for a while now, Cook’s post means something (or perhaps multiple things) is coming next week.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

For more inspiration, read about the best budget camera phones or the best laptops for photo editing.