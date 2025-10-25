This AI photographer robot is real and it's cheaper – are these photographers worried?

I'm a fledgling wedding photographer who is engaged to be married, so I visited the National Wedding Show this week - and to my horror, was given a flyer for That Robot Booth, an AI wedding photographer. The robot shuffles around your wedding venue taking pictures of guests - and, with a starting price of £495 for three hours' hire with unlimited prints, it's also cheaper than the average wedding photographer – and you get the results far faster.

That Robot Booth's blurb reads as follows:

"At That Robot Booth, we believe in combining technology with entertainment. Our interactive robot Photo Booth is more than just a camera – it’s a full entertainment experience. With built-in AI features that enhance interaction, animations, and timing, guests can enjoy unique, more personalised moments with every snap. The sleek, state-of-the-art design captures unforgettable memories while keeping the energy high.

"Want to take it up a notch? Choose our live-talking robot upgrade for just an extra £100 – where the booth is controlled remotely by a real person who interacts with your guests in real time. You can even customise the robot’s personality: whether it’s a cheeky, cocky character that roasts the crowd, a fabulously flamboyant host, or a friendly, welcoming voice that brings warmth to your event. However you want the vibe, this Photo Booth delivers."

So: do human photographers need to be worried?

I asked Victoria Amrose, a premium destination wedding photographer advertising at the show, whether she was nervous about the advent of robot wedding photographers. "In a word: no!" she reassured me. "AI is a powerful tool for business and admin, but weddings are fundamentally human, social, and emotional. A great photographer reads the room, anticipates unscripted moments, navigates family dynamics, and earns trust so people relax in front of the camera. During portraits, I offer support and gentle direction so couples look and feel their best. When capturing documentary moments, it’s all about timing, intuition, and composition in real time. Photography is an art form. AI is computational."

Luke Wybrow (of Eyebrow photography ) taking a picture of a groom preparing for a wedding (Image credit: Luke Wybrow)

Friendly wedding photographer Luke Wybrow, of Eyebrow Photography, was also unfazed by the thought of robots taking over his job. "Not in my lifetime, haha," he laughed. "This kind of service will always need a human touch!" And he added, more broadly: "I'm not worried about AI, as if used correctly we can use it to help and aid us to get our photos to clients quicker, which then makes our workflow more streamlined and efficient."

I called That Robot Booth for comment. Fittingly, a robot answered (well, their voicemail at least) so I didn't get a proper answer. Instead, I carried on chatting to the real wedding photographers.

As an interested newbie, I asked Victoria whether the market is oversaturated and over-competitive. Are there just too many wedding photographers out there?

One of Victoria Amrose 's wedding photos taken on location is more than the bots shown here could manage. (Image credit: Victoria Amrose)

"Not at all," she reckoned. "There’s demand at multiple price points and styles, which creates space for a wide range of photographers. If you deliver a great client experience, maintain high quality, and run your business professionally, you can build a sustainable pipeline. Couples aren’t just buying images, they’re investing in an experience. How you make them feel before, during, and after the wedding is everything."

Luke, who has been shooting for six years and started off in fashion and commercial photography, agreed: "I don't think it's too oversaturated as such. Yes, there are a lot of us, but there are more people getting married than photographers, so it's just about finding the right couple."

What's the key to standing out as a wedding photographer and getting enough work? "I think one key factor is personality," Luke told me. "People can see your work online and see you take good photos, but if your personality isn't great then you won't get the clients."

I asked Victoria if having a unique selling point helps. "A USP helps, but execution is everything," she confided. "This is what works for me:

"Consistency: Reliability and predictability build referrals. It's important to have a consistent style, turnaround times, and communication.

"Client experience: From the first touch point to the final delivery of images, make it easy, warm, and well-organised.

"Hard work and follow-through: Always exceed expectations.

"Network strategically by building genuine relationships with other wedding vendors. Share credits, send galleries, and be a team player.

"Show what you want to book: Curate your portfolio and socials to reflect the work and locations you want to attract more of.

"Be discoverable: Solid website, clear pricing signals, fast response times, and a simple booking process."

And she's been photographing weddings for over 12 years all over the UK and Europe, and struck me as particularly impressive, so robots: beware.

