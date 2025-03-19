Galaxy S25 Edge: could this be Samsung's thinnest-ever phone?

The Samsung S25 series dropped in January, but there was one model in the line-up which, though teased at the launch event, wasn't actually released. At the time this was rumored to be the S25 'Slim', but the phone has since been officially named the S25 Edge. Its standout feature will be its notably slimmer profile, being less than 7mm thick. The phone is expected to launch in April, but renowned tipster Ice Universe has now leaked fresh specs for the S25 Edge, including possible camera details.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra full review

(Image credit: Future)

Where previous rumors suggested the Edge might get a triple camera array, the new leak claims there'll now only be two camera modules: the primary camera is said to be based around the same 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor as used in the S25 Ultra, with the second module being a 12MP Ultrawide camera, likely a carry-over from the S25 and S25+. This is consistent with pre-production mock-ups of the S25 Edge displayed at the S25-series launch in January, and while it's disappointing that it looks as though there won't be a telephoto camera, shrinking a phone's thickness inevitably comes with compromises.

A periscope lens orientated across the width of the phone (Image credit: Huawei)

Periscope modules require a phone to be thick enough to allow the sensor and lens elements to be positioned across the width of the phone, rather than front to back. The thinner the body, the smaller the sensor and lenses must be, and there will inevitably come a point where image quality will be adversely affected. It's not all bad news though, as the huge megapixel count of the primary camera means on-sensor zoom is still possible, which when combined with AI enhancement could still provide at least 2-3x zoom with little if any loss in image quality.

(Image credit: Future)

Another potential compromise revealed by the Ice Universe leak is battery capacity, which is claimed to only be 3900mAh. While this would make it the smallest battery in the S25 range, and significantly down on the S25+ and S25 Ultra, it'd only be 100mAh smaller than the vanilla S25's battery.

But if a slim phone is top of your priority list, these compromises will be worth making, and early indications suggest the S25 Edge could be even slimmer than we first thought. Initial rumors mentioned 6.4mm, but this latest leak now claims a 5.84mm thickness, which if true would make the S25 incredibly thin. Length and width are claimed to be 158.2 x 75.5mm.

A separate rumor has suggested that the S25 Edge will be available in three colorways: Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack. A subtle hint there that the phone's frame might be made from titanium? Two storage versions have been speculated: 256GB and 512GB, both with 12GB of RAM. The 256GB version could be priced between €1,200 and €1,300 in Europe, with the 512GB model is suggested to retail between €1,300 and €1,400. We don't yet have any indication of possible US and UK pricing, but there's still time for these details to surface ahead of the phone's supposed April launch.