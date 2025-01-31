Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: possible camera specs emerge
The wafer-thin S25 Edge only has two rear-facing cameras, so they'd better be good
The Galaxy S25 Edge marks the start of a brand new model within Samsung's S-series line-up. Previously rumoured to be named the S25 Slim, it's designed to be noticeably thinner than any other S25 model: a figure of 6.4mm has been claimed. At Galaxy Unpacked on January 22nd Samsung officially launched the other phones in the S25 range, but only teased the S25 Edge at the end of the event, with no details given about its camera hardware.
Previous rumors had suggested it'd incorporate a triple camera array, but those were based on pre-release renders which turned out to be incorrect: the S25 Edge at the Samsung event clearly only has two rear-facing modules. Well, now a new rumor from an X/Twitter user claims the S25 Edge will contain a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide module. No additional detail is given, other than that the specs come from "Internal Prototype information", so retail phones could still differ. But if the 200MP primary camera rumor is correct, it's likely Samsung is using the same 1/1.3" ISOCELL sensor from the S25 Ultra, and potentially pairing it with the 12MP, 1/2.55", 13mm ultrawide module from the S25 Plus.
Some sources suggest the Galaxy S25 Edge will officially launch around April, so we may not have too long to wait to confirm its camera details.
