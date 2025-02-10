Oppo confirms the launch of the world's thinnest foldable phone – equipped with Hasselblad cameras

Oppo has announced the upcoming global launch of its latest foldable phone – the Oppo Find N5 – and this one is set to be the thinnest foldable phone to date. Well almost, Oppo is very careful to caveat the thinnest moniker with “book style”, as Huawei has a tri-folding device that when unfolded is slightly slimmer than the Oppo – although the Oppo Find N5 has it beat when folded due to Huawei’s three screens.

I have my hands on the phone, and I can confirm – it's impressively thin. So thin in fact that Oppo has had to redesign the USB port with just a sliver of metal separating it from the edges of the case. The crease has also been dramatically reduced, so much so that it is barely noticeable during use – and only in the right light. Despite feeling impossibly thin, the Find N5 also comes with a triple water resistance rating of IPX6, X8, and X9.

The camera bump houses a triple camera setup, which from the Hasselblad logo adorning the middle of the island, looks set to continue Oppo’s partnership with the Swedish camera masters with another Hasselblad-tuned camera system similar to the recent Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Image 1 of 2 The USB-C port barely squeezes in! (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) The camera bump is adorned with the Hasselblad logo suggesting the partnership continues (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Find N5 is a sequel to the Oppo Find N3, released back in 2023, with the company skipping the N4 name due to its negative associations in its home market of China. However, the Find N3 will be better known to global audiences as the OnePlus Open – which is still our top buy for the best cameras you can get on a foldable phone.

OnePlus is Oppo’s sister-brand that usually handles US releases, and while currently, there is no word on what OnePlus’s future foldable plans are, this might well launch under the OnePlus brand as the OnePlus Open 2, with OnePlus’s OxygenOS taking over from Oppo’s ColorOS, which powers the UI of the Find N5.

With such a strong last outing in the Find N3/OnePlus Open, and last month's OnePlus 13 having one of the best trios of cameras on any smartphone right now – I have very high hopes for the Find N5’s photography chops and cannot wait to put it through its paces.

I am limited by what else I can tell you about the phone right now, and only having got hands-on today, I want more time with the device before making any judgments – but with a February 20 launch date just over a week away, there won’t be long to wait.

