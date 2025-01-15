Honor hopes its AI-powered cameras will set the new Magic7 Pro apart

Honor has pulled out all the stops with the Magic7 Pro, a flagship smartphone that’s gunning for the title of the ultimate mobile photography tool. Honor has packed the phone with an AI-driven camera system and the largest telephoto camera sensor on the market. Although of course, this phone isn’t just about snapping pictures – with the phone also featuring a flagship screen, processor, and battery.

How the Honor Magic7 Pro hopes to stand out from the crowd lies with its AI Falcon Camera System, which pairs a 50MP Super Dynamic Falcon Main Camera, a whopping 200MP Telephoto Camera, and a 50MP Wide Camera. The telephoto lens is particularly noteworthy, offering a 1/1.4-inch sensor and up to 100x digital zoom – AI Super Zoom takes over after 30x which uses a combination of AI upscaling and a little AI imagination to make pictures clearer and more detailed.

Portrait photographers are also treated to new Harcourt portrait modes, which use AI to create creamy bokeh effects and enhance light and shadow details. When it comes to action shots, you guessed it, AI can step in and take a photo hands-free when it sees motion, this is captured in a brief burst, with the AI pulling which it deems the best image. If you don’t want to rely on AI, then the Magic7 also has an HD Super Burst mode that captures 10 frames per second which you can manually select images from.

Image 1 of 3 Honor Magic7 Pro in Lunar Shadow Grey (which is inspired by the moon). (Image credit: Honor) Honor Magic7 Pro in blue. (Image credit: Honor) And the Honor Magic7 Pro in black. (Image credit: Honor)

Aside from cameras, the Magic7 Pro has a 6.8-inch screen that uses Honor’s AI Eye Comfort tech for flicker-free performance and low blue light which should keep your eyes comfortable during long editing sessions or late-night Netflix binges. The dynamic refresh rate, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, should also ensure buttery-smooth scrolling. Honor’s NanoCrystal Shield makes the phone ten times more drop-resistant than standard glass, and IP68/IP69 ratings ensure it’s ready for the elements.

For battery, the Magic7 Pro houses a 5270mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, you should be able to go from zero to fully charged in under an hour.

Honor’s MagicOS 9.0 software also brings AI into every corner of the user experience. The AI Eraser should make quick work of removing unwanted elements from your photos, while Honor Notes offers real-time transcription and summarization. The phone also comes with Google Gemini pre-installed.

The phone has been out in China for a while now, but the international version is finally available to pre-order now. The Magic7 Pro is available in Lunar Shadow Grey, Blue, or Black, and will cost £1,099 (~$1,300) – although for a limited time, UK shoppers can get a MagicPad 2 thrown in for free.

The Honor Magic7 Pro is a smartphone that’s clearly designed with photographers in mind. I currently have the phone in for review and I look forward to putting the AI camera to work.

For more on the latest phones check out my guide to the best camera phones or the best Android phone for photography.