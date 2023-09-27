Ugreen 12-in-1 Docking Station with 100W GaN Charger review

Ugreen’s 12-in-1 docking station does it all; triple display extension, super-fast data transfer, and ethernet support. The 100-watt charging port will ensure all your devices remain fully charged enabling you to avoid any interruption in your workflow. Its superior build quality means this device is going to last and the compact design makes it perfect for a desk setup rather than for portability. This dock is on the pricier side so if your budget doesn’t stretch this far then you’ll need to explore alternative options.

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

Ugreen’s 12-in-1 docking station boasts quite the spec; 12 incredibly powerful ports that let you connect just about anything including up to 3 monitors. Ugreen has a substantial range of hubs and docking stations but this one stands above them all in both capacity and capability. One of the most notable inclusions is the triple display option all the way up to 8K.

Ugreen 12-in-1 Docking Station: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hardware interface MicroSD, DisplayPort, Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1, Secure Digital Card, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Total USB ports 4 Total HDMI ports 2 Special features Dual Different Display for MacBook, 4K@60Hz Media Display, 10Gbps Data Transfer, Pass Through Charge, Gigabit Ethernet Charging speed 100W Compatible devices Laptops incl Lenovo Yoga Book, Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre x360 13, MacBook Pro/Air, ASUS ZenBook Flips Size (L x W x H) 175.3 x 116.8 x 81.3 cm Weight 748g

Ugreen 12-in-1 Docking Station: Key Features

Probably the most notable feature is its ability to extend your display to three further displays. This is achieved through two HDMI ports and one Display port. 8K functionality is supported at 30hz which is good but I would like to have seen this extended to 60hz. Users can easily work on multiple shots, edits, or projects thanks to this dock.

Files can be transferred without any hassle at all. Video files, in particular, are getting larger all the time so to have a device that can get those onto your machine quickly is paramount. Cutting down the time between capture and editing is easily achieved with this docking station.

Alongside display extension and data transfer, there is a lightning-quick charging port which is perfect for getting your laptop, phone, or other compatible device charged up in a hurry.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen 12-in-1 Docking Station: Build & Handling

This dock is solid and well-built with nice beveled edges. The metal construction and matt finish means it looks great in any setup. The input cables and cards slot in well demonstrating the quality of the build. The bottom includes four rubber pads giving a soft contact between the dock and the desk. Due to the number of inputs it supports, this is a heavy item, weighing in at 748 grams. At this weight, and with the bulky power adapter, you’ll be fine using it in one location but it doesn’t lend itself to portability.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen 12-in-1 Docking Station: Performance

This device performs well on all fronts. Data speeds of 10Gbps can be achieved through USB 3.0 and USB-C with a LAN port supporting 1000Mbps. The dock is great but in reality, it opens up a whole world of possibilities for efficient and streamlined working.

(Image credit: Paul Hatton / Digital Camera World)

Ugreen 12-in-1 Docking Station: Verdict

If you want a dock that will do it all and you’re not concerned about how much money you’ll need to part with then this is the dock for you. Benefitting from triple display capability, lightning-quick data transfer, and a range of other connections, this dock has it all. The only downside is the significant cost but if you can stomach that then you won’t be disappointed with the results.

The likes of Satechi, Corsair, and Anker offer alternative solutions but Ugreen’s docking stations devoted to display extension are really pushing the market forward. Video editors or those working on demanding design projects will find this dock to be pretty unmatched.

Read more: find out more of our top picks for best laptop docking stations.