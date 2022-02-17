Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus hands-on review

For anyone who wants a big Samsung phone with a killer screen but doesn’t need pen input or a periscope camera, the Galaxy S22 Plus could check the right boxes. There’s no doubt about it, competition is stiff with the Xiaomi 12 Pro en route, and Google’s Pixel 6 Pro also undercutting it. None of the competition has Samsung’s brand cred and interface polish though – so the entire S22 series will likely pack plenty of appeal.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus builds on a long line of big flagships from Samsung that cost a bit less than the Ultra, but give a bit more than the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S. Sporting the same internals as the S22, the S22+ gives you more screen size, making it the preferred option for anyone who loves watching and gaming on the go.

As for the S22+'s camera setup, it’s identical to Samsung’s smaller flagship, so misses out on the 108MP sensor and the 10x telephoto camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra . It’s still an upgrade when compared to last year’s Galaxy S21 Plus , with a 3x optical telephoto camera, and some new, enhanced imaging modes.

Starting at $999 / £949, the S22 Plus costs $200 / £200 less than the S22 Ultra, so the question is – should you settle for inferior specs, or is its more compact form a brilliant middle-ground?

Design and Screen

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

With a refined design over last years Galaxy S21 series, the S22 Plus now enjoys a glass back to match its premium metal frames (last year’s S21 and S21 Plus had plastic backs). This isn’t just any glass though. The front and back panels of all three Galaxy S22s feature Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, a version of Corning’s glass that’s exclusive to Samsung, while the frame is made of Samsung’s Armor Aluminum.

The S22 Plus gets the ‘feels most like an iPhone award’, in so far as it doesn’t feature curved glass, and its frosted back reminds us of the iPhone 13 Pro line. There are still enough Samsung-isms to differentiate it though. The frame, for example, has a slight bulbous curve to it, and the camera surround carries forward the styling of last year’s models – pressed right into the top left of the phone’s back.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Available in Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green and Pink Gold in most retailers, and Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue and Violet online exclusively at Samsung.com, there are loads of colors to choose from. We got some time with the Pink Gold and Green versions and they both feel rich to the touch.

The S22 Plus also introduces a new Vision Booster, which analyzes the brightness of an image being displayed and boosts individual pixels rather than the whole screen to make it easier to see in bright environments.

The phone also has a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, the brightest display on any mainstream smartphone, so it should be a breeze to view on a summer’s day. While the maximum refresh rate of the Galaxy S22 Plus is still 120Hz, it goes as low as 48Hz to save on power when doing less demanding tasks like reading eBooks – which look great on the 6.6-inch Dynamix AMOLED 2X display.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: cameras

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

The S22 and S22 Plus feature the same camera array – a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide with an f/2.2 lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with a three times zoom, f/2.4 aperture lens. The wide and telephoto camera both pack OIS, and the whole setup is a welcome upgrade over last years digital zooming S21 and S21 Plus.

The Expert RAW feature that excited us about the S22 Ultra upon launch isn’t available on the S22 Plus, though the phone shoots RAW photos and captures standard photos in either JPEG or 10-bit HEIFs. Matched with the fact it misses out on the periscope camera system of the Ultra and Google’s Pixel 6 Pro , the S22 Plus won’t be the very best camera phone of 2022, but should be a reliable performer.

The S22 series’ Portrait Mode also gets an enhanced studio lighting feature and automatic night portrait support video feature, while also featuring improved pet portrait mode, complete with pet studio lighting to boot.

When it comes to video, the Plus captures up to 8K resolution from the back, and 4K resolution from the front, with both sides capping out at 60fps frame rates.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: additional specs

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

Equipped with a 4nm Exynos 2200 for global markets and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US and China, the S22 Plus features flagship power and up to 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

The phone runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1, so has access to tonnes of apps through both the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. It also supports Link to Windows, a new feature that makes full phone integration with Windows PCs possible, and is only available on select Samsung devices.

The S22 Plus’s 4500mAh battery is around the size we’d expect given the phone’s screen size, and it charges at 45W. If you want to take advantage of these speeds though, you’ll want to factor in the price of a power brick, given new S22s don’t ship with one. This is all owing to the fact Samsung has reduced the size of its packaging and sourced all the plastic components in its phones from recycled sea plastics – specifically, fishing nets.

Available to pre-order right now, the Galaxy S22 Plus looks set to be a great shout for anyone who wants a big phone but doesn’t need an Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Early verdict

(Image credit: Samsung)

For anyone who wants a big Samsung phone with a killer screen but doesn’t need pen input or a periscope camera, the S22 Plus could check the right boxes. There’s no doubt about it, competition is stiff with the Xiaomi 12 Pro en route, and Google’s Pixel 6 Pro also undercutting it. None of the competition has Samsung’s brand cred and interface polish though – so the entire S22 series will likely pack plenty of appeal.

