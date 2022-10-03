Manfrotto PRO Light Multiloader Backpack M review

This Manfrotto backpack offers four different access points to cameras and favored accessories. It works particularly well if you have two separate cameras to which you want quick access independently, with adjustable and removable Velcro-attaching padded dividers in both the main compartment and smaller top compartment. There’s also a compartment that can accommodate a 16-inch or smaller laptop. All in all, it’s a very versatile photo backpack.

As the M in its title suggests, the Manfrotto PRO Light Multiloader Backpack M is a ‘medium’ sized photo backpack with a 26 liter capacity but it only comes in one size, so there aren’t any small or large versions available. It has no less than four access points at the top and front as well as the left and right hand sides, making it easy to grab your favorite bits of camera kit quickly and easily.

Specifications

External dimensions (WxDxH): 35.5 x 26 x 54 cm

Main camera compartment (WxDxH): 26 x 15.5 x 42 cm

Sizes options in range: Medium (26 litres)

Backpack type: Split photo/daypack

Camera access: Top, front, left, right

Laptop compartment: 16-inch

Tripod fastener: Yes

Chest / waist strap: Yes / Yes (tuck-away)

Baggage trolley strap: No

Rain-proof cover: Included

Weight: 2.16kg



The main camera compartment shown here has full-length access from the front, and the top compartment is large enough for a smaller camera outfit. (Image credit: Manfrotto)

Key features

With a generous amount of space in its upper compartment, the Manfrotto comes with Velcro dividers in both the main and top sections. This enables you to stow a camera with a modestly sized lens plus another couple lenses in the top compartment, and a second camera with attached lens and more photo goodies in the main lower section. What’s more you can access both cameras directly via top and side flaps, as well as getting full access to the main lower section from the front.

There’s the usual grab handle up top, plus a longer one on one side that you can also use as a baggage trolley strap. Both of the main shoulder straps are detachable, enabling you to configure the bag as a backpack, slingback or duffle bag. Tripod fastener straps and the waist strap tuck away when unneeded, making the bag more streamlined, although the waist strap isn’t completely removable.

Access to cameras and other favored accessories is available from the top and both sides, as well as from the front. (Image credit: Manfrotto)

A separate rear compartment is large enough to accommodate a 16-inch laptop and there’s an additional zippered pocket on the right hand side. The front flap and top flap feature small internal mesh pockets, and the front flap also has an external zippered pocket.

A pull-out combination padlock is featured, attached to a nylon strap, that can ensure all the main zippers are kept closed. (Image credit: Manfrotto)

Performance

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

The backpack performs well in its standard configuration and you can also remove the divider between the main and top compartments, making one extra-large space. That can be a bonus if you’re shooting with a large super-telephoto lens. Build quality is very good and versatility is excellent. All in all, it’s a backpack that certainly lives up to its ‘Multiloader’ moniker.

Verdict

This Manfrotto backpack offers four different access points to cameras and favored accessories. It works particularly well if you have two separate cameras to which you want quick access independently, with adjustable and removable Velcro-attaching padded dividers in both the main compartment and smaller top compartment. There’s also a compartment that can accommodate a 16-inch or smaller laptop. All in all, it’s a very versatile photo backpack.

