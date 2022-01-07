Lee Filters LEE100 Nikkor Z 14-24 f2.8 S filter holder kit review

This is a fairly unique product as it is designed for one specific lens, so it really is only of use to full-frame Nikon mirrorless shooters who carry the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f2.8 S zoom in their kit bag. But it is perfect for anyone who shoots travel, landscape and lifestyle photography and uses the Nikon Z 14-24mm wide-angle lens in their workflow. As the filter holder is designed for a specific lens, there is no need for adaptor rings. The holder simply slots onto the molded front element of the lens and is secured via a simple screw locking compression ring. Neutral density, ND grads and polarizers then simply slide in to place via one of the holder’s guide slots.

The slightly larger than normal LEE100 Nikkor Z 14-24 f2.8 S filter holder kit has been specifically designed for Nikon’s latest and fastest super wide-angle Z-mount mirrorless lens, the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S. The holder itself is beautifully designed and manufactured from high-grade aluminum metal. A newly-modified compression ring mounting system attaches around the front of the lens barrel and locks securely to the lens without risk of damage to the barrel or hood mount.

The super-wide nature of this new filter holder requires the use of slot-in filter adaptor frames to accept LEE100 100x100mm and 100x150mm filters. The kit includes one of each of the two filter adaptor frame sizes.

A locking nut on the side of the holder controls the integrated foam gasket to protect against light leaks. It is held in place securely to the lens barrel, thanks to the new compression-ring mounting system (Image credit: Jordan Banks)

Anyone with previous experience using the Lee 100 system will have no problem getting to grips with this new holder, as it is largely based on the standard LEE100 holder. Any photographers new to the LEE100 system won’t take long to adjust either, as the sleek and easy-to-use design make for an intuitive experience. Attaching the filter frames to your existing filters is a little trickier, but practice at home or in the studio for a few minutes before going on location and you shouldn’t have too many issues with it.

When attaching glass filters such as a neutral density or polarizer in the field, it is worth making sure you are above a padded surface, such as your bag or jacket, in case the unthinkable happens – at least until you get used to the attachment method anyway.

I particularly like the tabs on the filter frames, which have possibly been taken from the success of the tabbed filters on the LEE85 system. These make adjusting the filter position easier, especially when using multiple filters at the same time.

There is a new set of neutral density filters (6 stop & 10 stop) for the new holder and these are made from the same glass at the standard NDs but without the foam. Removing the foam has allowed for optimum quality wide-angle shooting by reducing the chance of vignetting.

LEE Filters has also developed a square polarizer as the LEE100 clip on circular polarizer is not compatible with the new holder due to its wider design. While this isn’t a major issue, it would be nice to only have to carry one polarizer in the bag.

This was a perfect scene for the Nikon Z 14-24mm lens, so I choose a 0.9 ND Grad to control the sky exposure and a mist stripe filter to add a little more atmosphere to the scene (Image credit: Jordan Banks)

The bandstand view at this hut in the Julian Alps was crying out for a wide shot. I used the Lee Nikkor 14-24mm holder and square polarizer to give the light to the left a little punch (Image credit: Jordan Banks)

For any travel or landscape photographer shooting Nikon and looking for the best optical quality, this could be the product they have been waiting for. Previously, there was a sacrifice between lens quality when allowing the use of filters or, alternatively, opting to shoot without filters but obtaining the greatest possible quality in their glass.

With this new holder only being released a couple of months ago, I haven’t had many opportunities to put it through its paces, but from what I have seen so far, I am more than impressed and happy that I no longer need to make any sacrifices in quality.

For me personally, the greatest attribute this system has is the complete removal of any signs of vignetting when shooting super-wide. As anyone who regularly shoots wide will know, with some filter systems there can sometimes be a slight sign of vignetting, especially between 14mm and 17mm.

The thoughtful design and layout that allows you to use your existing resin and standard filters is a major plus point and, with a relatively low starting price for the kit, there is plenty to like about the new holder.

Verdict

The holder is easy to use and you can get to grips with it in no time. The included filter frames that allow for your existing 100x150mm resin and 100x100 standard filters to be used with the holder are fiddly to clip on, but take this step cautiously and you won’t experience any major issues.

As you would expect, the build and design are of the highest quality. For anyone using both filters and the Nikkor Z 14-24 f2.8 S lens, this is a must-have. That it allows you to use your existing LEE100 filters is a bonus.

