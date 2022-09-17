Hands-on: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review

The iPhone 14 Pro Max looks set to check all the boxes you'd expect from a flagship Apple smartphone – a big, immersive screen; fancy styling; stacks of power. But its camera mix is what's really interesting. We're excited to see what Apple can do with its new, larger, 1/1.28-inch, 48MP sensor, and how the front camera which has autofocus handles depth perception. Will it be the new flagship camera to beat? Check back for the full 14 Pro Max review in the coming week.

iPhone cameras are finally edging nearer to packing one-inch sensors, with the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max significantly bumping up the main camera's sensor size. This should help them capture a shallower depth of field, and superior lowlight photos and video, likely making Apple's latest Pros amongst the best iPhones (opens in new tab) for photographers to date, and possibly even the best camera phones of 2022 (opens in new tab).

But there's fierce competition in the camera department amongst smartphones though. Xiaomi has actually hit that one-inch camera sensor threshold with its excellent Xiaomi 12s Ultra, complete with Leica tuning. Samsung also wipes the floor with the new iPhone when it comes to telephoto reach, thanks to a 10x optical zoom on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab).

Apple isn't just bumping the cameras to take on the competition though. The new phones are upgraded with new internals, satellite communication for SOS messaging, car crash detection, and an always-on display. Starting at $1,199 / £1,199 for the 128GB version, can the pricey new iPhone 14 Pro Max justify its cost, or does it just make last year's iPhone 13 Pro a more attractive, lower-cost package?

iPhone 14 Pro Max design and screen

The largest and heaviest iPhone of the pack, the 14 Pro Max is a serious paperweight, weighing the same hefty 240g as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Despite not being heavier, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max is thicker than its predecessor thanks to that new, larger camera sensor.

We're testing out the new Deep Purple color, but you can also pick up the Pro in Gold, Silver, and Space Black. All four options have a frosted back that fends off fingerprints well, and look very similar to that of the 13 Pro line.

It's got the same button configuration: a power button on the right, volume buttons on the left, and an alert slider. The new iPhone line is IP68 water resistant and is also protected by a scratch-resistant Ceramic Shield front panel of glass. You don't get a pre-fitted screen protector on the phone like many Android makers offer, nor do you get a case in the box, or a power brick, but you do get a USB-C to lightning cable for data transfer and power.

The main design difference this year across both 14 Pro models comes in the form of that Dynamic Island, which is a pill-shaped punch hole selfie camera mix in the top center of the screen.

With a 6.7 screen, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max takes on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and other oversized flagship phones. Not pulling any punches, the 14 Pro Max's screen is best-in-class in key areas, with a maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits, besting even Samsung's finest flagship display.

The 14 Pro Max's Super Retina XDR display doesn't just get very bright, it's also nice and sharp with its 2796 x 1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi resolution, and a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch.

In the top center is the Dynamic Island, and the phone is also the first from Apple to support an always-on display. Add HDR credentials and a 120Hz refresh rate to the mix, and the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't tread any new ground, but it does check all the flagship boxes, and unlike many Android HDR phones, it's supported by Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to stream content in HDR.

iPhone 14 Pro Max camera specs

The iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera is a serious spec bump for Apple, and on paper, the most impressive camera we've seen in an iPhone. While last year's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature humble 1/1.7-inch sensors, for 2022, Apple's introduced a large 1/1.28-inch sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new, larger sensor is matched with a 48MP, high resolution, an f/1.78 aperture lens with a 23mm focal length, second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, a seven-element lens, and 100% focus pixels. This means the iPhone's camera competes on specs, not just software and tuning – seldom the case from an Apple flagship.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also introduces an updated ultra-wide camera, increasing its 12MP sensor to 1/2.55 inches, and matching it with a 13mm focal length. It also benefits from 100% of its pixels being focus pixels, and has a six-element lens and autofocus.

Apple takes advantage of the main camera's high-resolution sensor when it comes to its telephoto offering. Adding a digital lens, the iPhone 14 Pro Max crops into the inner 12MP of the main camera sensor to create two times telephoto digital lens. This punches into 48mm – perfect for portraits.

For objects that are further away, the 14 Pro Max gets the same 12MP three times telephoto camera as the 13 Pro Max (opens in new tab), with a 77mm focal length and an f/2.8 aperture, as well as OIS, and a six-element lens.

The cameras benefit from sapphire crystal lens cover protection and a LiDAR scanner, which helps with night mode portraits. Another noteworthy addition, the iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new action mode, which adds GoPro-style stabilization to 2.7K video content for high-motion shooting.

The selfie camera on the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been updated with autofocus, however, doesn't appear to pack a new, larger sensor or benefit from a megapixel bump. Instead, it features the same 12MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture introduced on the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019, only now, it can focus in on near or far objects.

iPhone 14 Pro Max additional specs

Powering the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the new A16 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the most powerful of any smartphone. Purely based on our experience with the A15 Bionic, we'd be inclined to believe Apple on that claim, so you can expect stellar gaming from the latest line of iPhone Pros.

Running iOS 16, the operating system which is currently rolling out to older-gen iPhones right now with features like smart, customizable lock screens, to get the full benefit of the OS – namely that always-on display, you'll need a 14 Pro or Pro Max.

With a starting capacity of 128GB storage, and going up to 1TB storage, in its highest capacity, the iPhone 14 Pro can cost as much as $1,749 / £1,749 – a huge sum of cash.

With wireless charging, Apple claims the 14 Pro Max charges up to 50 percent in as little as 30 minutes, and the phone also supports Qi wireless charging and MagSafe charging too.

US customers lose out on the SIM card tray altogether, and the phone is 5G compatible globally. Wherever you buy your iPhone, though, you'll gain access to a new satellite communication system and crash detection.

Why would you want to communicate with satellites? To contact emergency services when you have no signal – and the feature only works when you have a very clear view of the sky. The second feature, crash detection, can recognize when you've been in a high-impact crash, and automatically calls for help, unless you stop your phone in time.

iPhone 14 Pro Max early verdict

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is instantly a worthwhile upgrade for photographers when compared to the 13 Pro Max, purely owing to the larger camera sensors on the main camera and ultra-wide camera. This should improve the experience greatly, and in our very early tests with the phone, just 24 hours in and the natural-looking depth of field we've been able to capture has been noteworthy.

On first impression, If you're not swayed by that new camera system, aren't an action adventurer in need of satellite comms saving the day, and don't live on the sun and need 2000 nits of high screen brightness maximizing your screen visibility, then you might want to look to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It's aged incredibly well, and is costs significantly less than the 14 Pro Max.

The final word really will come down to battery performance and camera tests, though, so check back in the coming weeks to get a better idea of how the 14 Pro Max handles a week of real-world use and camera tests alongside some of the best camera phones around.

