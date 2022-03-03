Honor Magic 4 Pro hands-on review

Honor’s got a lot to prove when it comes to imaging. For starters, it’s born from Huawei, whose imaging heritage means expectations are set high. Additionally, without Huawei in its corner anymore, its new flagship needs stellar photo and video processing to make the best of that specced-out camera system. If Honor can do this, then the Magic 4 Pro should be a serious contender. The only concern at this stage is the lack of OIS on the main camera.

Honor’s got a lot to prove when it comes to imaging. For starters, it’s born from Huawei, whose imaging heritage means expectations are set high. Additionally, without Huawei in its corner anymore, its new flagship needs stellar photo and video processing to make the best of that specced-out camera system. If Honor can do this, then the Magic 4 Pro should be a serious contender. The only concern at this stage is the lack of OIS on the main camera.

Honor’s been making camera phones for years as part of the Huawei group, but since parting ways, it’s only launched one phone in the West, the Honor 50 . While it enjoyed many highlights – not least of all Google Play Store access and a very good-looking design, its cameras couldn’t compete with some similarly priced contenders like the Google Pixel 5 or Pixel 6 . Now, at MWC 2022, Honor’s announced its latest effort to step out of Huawei’s shadow – the impressively specced Honor Magic 4 Pro.

While the Magic 3 Pro launched in China, the West missed out, so that means the Magic 4 Pro is the first flagship from Honor to launch outside China. We don’t expect the phone to launch in the US, but we do know it’s coming to Europe, with UK pricing made available at the launch event.

Costing £899, roughly $1,200, the Honor Magic 4 Pro goes toe to toe with the Pixel 6 Pro and undercuts the best from Apple and Samsung. But can Honor finally claim the best camera phone title Huawei’s held at various points, or will the Magic 4 Pro’s software fall short of its finest competition?

Honor Magic 4 Pro design and screen

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is a great-looking smartphone when you get a freshly polished one. Made of glass that’s curved around the front and back of the phone, as well as a metal frame, it does a great job of feeling the part. However, just like the Find X5 Pro (in black) and the iPhone X, Honor’s new flagship can look very fingerprinty very quickly.

The way the glass tapers into the metal sides, which have a polished finish belie the relatively chunky 9.1mm thickness, and it’s also got a bit of weight to it, clocking in at 215g, versus the 230g iPhone 13 Pro Max and the 204g iPhone 13 Pro .

Most striking from a design point of view is what Honor terms the Eye of Muse camera, which describes the camera array – a circular camera surround with a periscope camera dead in the center. Honor reckons this is how to get the best balance when flitting between lenses.

As for the screen, it’s a zingy 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel, and gets bright at up to 1,000 nits with a resolution of 1312 x 2848. That means it’s about as big as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra .

Honor Magic 4 Pro camera

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The wide and ultra-wide cameras of the Magic 5 Pro are both 50MP, but not all 50MP cameras were created equal. While the primary 50MP camera enjoys an f/1.8, 23mm lens, and a modest 1/1.56" sensor with 1.0µm pixels, the ultra-wide camera’s 50MP sensor is much smaller at just 1/2.5”. It does enjoy an expansive 122-degree field of view, but will unlikely stack up against the IMX 766-packing Oppo Find X3 Pro ’ s ultra-wide.

What’s interesting, and a bit disappointing is that the official specs page doesn’t list OIS on the main camera, just the telephoto camera. If it’s missing, then that would definitely be a mark against the Honor Magic 4 Pro at its price. We have asked Honor for confirmation and will have all the facts in time for the full review.

When it comes to range, the Honor Magic 4 Pro’s telephoto periscope camera matches its 90mm focal length with a 64MP resolution and an f/3.5 aperture for a roughly three and a half times zoom equivalent. There’s also a ToF camera on the back and front, and a 12MP ultra-wide selfie camera.

In our limited time with the phone, we played about with the UI and it’s very similar to that of the Honor 50, which in turn, is very similar to Huawei’s camera interface. The zoom range seems impressive, but unlikely to beat the best out there, however, we’re excited to see how it stacks up to the comparably specced Pixel 6 Pro.

Honor Magic 4 Pro: Specs

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

This flagship phone gets flagship power, and Honor puts the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + 8GB or 12GB RAM inside the Magic 4 Pro. It also runs with Android 12, and Honor’s Magic UI 6 over the top. This is very similar to EMUI from Huawei, and in our experience, is a stable interface, though is heavier than some more stock UIs from Motorola and Sony.

The headline-grabbing feature of the Magic 4 Pro though is its charging speed, specifically, wireless charging, which climbs up to 100W. That means it powers up by 50% in as little as 15 minutes when placed on a compatible Honor charging pad.

There's a 4600mAh battery in the Magic 4 Pro, which is smaller than the 5000 mAh power we’re used to seeing. With any luck, Honor’s optimized power management to account for this.

Early verdict

We’re excited to test out the Honor Magic 4 Pro in the real world – this flagship represents more than the sum of its parts. It’s a taste of what the brand can do as an independent phone maker and with fewer restrictions than it had as part of Huawei.

That means with full access to the Google Play Store, a top-tier spec roster, premium design, and a smart camera set-up, the Magic 4 Pro should really check a lot of boxes. Add to the mix its incredibly fast 100W wired and wireless charging, and it becomes pretty easy to justify the phone’s price. The only concern we’ve got at this stage is the lack of OIS on the main camera. Hopefully, Honor’s smart software can compensate for it in challenging scenes.

Will it be the best camera phone of 2022? It’s too early to say, especially with Samsung out-speccing its periscope range with the S22 Ultra, Oppo out-doing its ultra-wide camera and Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra out-sizing its primary sensor. As a package though, we’re optimistic it will come together to produce a good, if not great smartphone based on our first impression.

Read more

Best camera phones

Best budget camera phones

Best gimbals for phones and cameras

