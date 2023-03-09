Hands on: Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 lens

A truly tiny full-frame pancake lens offers one of the smallest, most lightweight, and most discrete options for travel and street photographers. Solidly built with a high-quality metal water and dust-resistant body, the lens also offers great optics, with a decent f/2.8 aperture for wide depth of field and low-light capabilities.

A point of frustration for a lot of photographers is trying to fit a camera with a large lens into pockets or bags. Pancake lenses have long been the perfect companion for small lightweight cameras, offering a low profile perfect for street and travel photography where mobility and discretion are key.

Pancake lens is the slang term used for any lens that sits as flat to the camera body as possible, often being wider than normal lenses to compensate, historically pancake lenses usually range between 20-25mm in depth. Nikon was actually one of the original camera companies to pioneer the modern pancake lens with the Nikon Auto GN Nikkor 45mm F2.8 released in 1969.

Fast forward to today, with Nikon adding an increasing number of small and lightweight bodies to its mirrorless lineup, such as the Nikon Z30 (opens in new tab) and Nikon Z fc (opens in new tab), the world has been waiting for Nikon to make a true prime pancake lens to complement these cameras for quite some time – and finally, Nikon has answered with the Nikon NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 lens.

(Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Specifications

Focal length: 26mm

Mount: Nikon Z-Mount

Full frame: Yes

Image stabilization: No

Autofocus: Yes

Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

Minimum Aperture: f/16

Aperture blades: 7

Elements/Groups: 8/6

Minimum focus: 0.2m

Filter thread: 52mm

Size: 70mm (D) x 23.5mm (L)

Weight: 125g

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on DX format Nikon Z fc (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Build and handling

The Nikon Z 26mm is a tiny lens, not much longer than the lens body cap, it is actually so thin that the first time it was a little tricky to get it to click into the camera, with not much to grip onto I found my hand rotating the focus dial instead of the lens. On cameras like the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II the lens barely stood out further than the hand grip.

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on DX format Nikon Z fc (Image credit: Niall Hampton / Future)

The lens feels very solidly built, the manual focus ring turns smoothly, but with enough resistance that minor adjustments are very easy. When focusing the front element of the lens pokes in and out, which requires you to use the included lens hood if you wish to attach filters. The lens itself is made from metal and is sealed for water and dust resistance.

Performance

From my brief time with the lens, I was very impressed by its performance, it offered snappy and very quiet autofocus when paired with a Nikon Z7 II or the Nikon Z fc for testing. The f/2.8 aperture was great for the low-light shooting situation we were in and offered a really nice depth of field. A lot of challenging lighting was thrown at the little lens, and it handled it all very well, with a good level of contrast and sharpness even with limited light and unusual lighting angles.

(Image credit: Niall Hampton / Future)

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on full-frame Nikon Z6 II (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

The 26mm focal length is a good wide angle length, offering a great option for street, travel, or wedding/event photography. However 26mm is not the most versatile, with a more unflattering perfective the closer to the subject you get. If you use this lens on a cropped frame APS-C camera then you get an equivalent focal length of 39mm, which is a little more versatile.

We look forward to testing the lens in more situations to see how well it does as well as putting it through our lab testing.

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on Nikon Z6 II – 1/10sec, f/3.2, ISO 100 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on Nikon Z fc (39mm equivalent) – 1/100sec, f/2.8, ISO 6400 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Sample images

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on Nikon Z30 (39mm equivalent) – 1/100sec, f/2.8, ISO 1100 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on Nikon Z6 II – 1/25sec, f/3.2, ISO 1600 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on Nikon Z6 II – 1/15sec at f/3.2, ISO 400 (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

Nikon Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 on Nikon Z fc (39mm equivalent) – 1/100sec, f/2.8, ISO 6400 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Early verdict

If you are a Nikon mirrorless shooter, and you are in the market for a small and discrete pancake lens, then the Nikon NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 is a very worthy choice. It offers a very slim profile, with minimal weight, allowing photographers to easily carry it around town or slip into a bag or large coat pocket.

The lens doesn't sacrifice image quality though, with a large f/2.8 aperture, it offers good low-light photography, as well as a pleasing depth of field. This would make a great lens for any travel or street photographer.

If you want to find out more about Nikon then you can see our guide to the best Nikon Z lenses (opens in new tab), the best Nikon cameras (opens in new tab), and the best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab).