Finisterre Women's F2.8 Field Jacket review

A stylish waterproof jacket designed to protect you from the elements while also offering several built-in features that will help photographers when shooting outdoors. Pick from either olive green or navy blue depending on your style and combine comfort and practicality all stitched together with a high-quality finish.

It's refreshing to see a waterproof field jacket specifically designed for female photographers, especially from a brand as well respected as Finisterre. Since 2003, the Cornwall-based surf brand has been dedicated to providing, functional and sustainable outdoor wear that can bear the brunt of North Atlantic gales and relentless rain.

The Finisterre Women's F2.8 Field Jacket is inspired by hardy surf photographers who regularly withstand cold, wet, miserable conditions to get the perfect shot. It's purposely oversized so that lots of layers can be worn underneath providing warmth and comfort and has adjustable sleeves, a full-length zip and poppers, a drawstring hood, and a stiff peaked hood so that photographers can easily look down the viewfinder without it getting wet.

(Image credit: Louis Hunt)

Design & Quality

For anyone who’s ever owned anything from Finisterre, you’ll know it makes quality a top priority. The f/2.8 field jacket has a 20,000mm hydrostatic head rating so it’ll protect you even in heavy storms and torrential rain. It has a breathability rating of 10,000 GM2 which helps magae perspiration during high activity such as hiking and all the zips are YKK waterproof standard to protect you and your belongings out in the field (or moors, or beach or woods).

(Image credit: Louis Hunt)

Each coat has an almost excessive number of pockets, perfect for keeping extra batteries, lens caps, filters, or even another lens. There are seven pockets on the coat in total including two large front pockets with magnetic fastentings which are roomy enough to fit a standard 24-70mm f/2.8 lens with space to spare. Behind there are two handwarmer pockets plus 2 hidden zip pockets perfect for storing extra batteries, memory cards, or filters and there is an additional interior pocket which is great for keeping your phone or anything else that you may want to protect from outdoor conditions.

On both sleeves, there are two sets of poppers enabling you to tighten it around your wrist so no water or wind can get in. The hood and hem also benefit from adjustable elastic tuggles for an extra snug fit and an extended rigid hood protects from rain and sun.

Lens cloth hidden inside a pocket (Image credit: Louis Hunt)

Performance

While some photographers may care only about the practicality of a coat, for those who care about fashion and function, the Finisterre field jacket delivers on both. Tested in the rain and snow and wind I was impressed with how warm and dry it kept me despite sub-zero temperatures and bitterly gusts.

It appeals to the more planet-conscious photographers (we tend to find most outdoor, wildlife, and surf photographers have a soft spot for our beautiful planet) so will be pleased to find out it's made from recycled polyester and organic cotton to create a durable, high-performance waterproof fabric, it's free of harsh fluorocarbon chemicals yet still repels water without compromising the environment, all products are shipped either by land or sea as it's less carbon-intensive than flying plus all packing material is water soluble, ocean safe and breaks down into nontoxic biomass in the soil and sea.

(Image credit: Louis Hunt)

Verdict

The Finisterre F/2.8 field jacket may not be the cheapest photography jacket on the market but it’s surely the most stylish. If you’re after 'one jacket to rule them all' this jacket not only makes an excellent waterproof jacket for shooting in, but will be great for all kinds of outdoor adventures.

You're limited to either olive or navy blue when it comes to colors and both look smart but we opted for the more neutral olive tones so it blends better into wood and moorland scenery. After all, I don't know many photographers who would want to sport a bright orange or pink jacket anyway - it's hardly the best way to remain inconspicuous and it's not really on brand for Finisterre.

While the coat does have some handy features making it more aimed at photographers than other jackets available, it is when it comes down to it just a raincoat. There are much cheaper options out there if you're not that bothered about purchasing from a sustainable company but Finisterre has a good reputation for making stylish products made to last.

Check out the Finisterre Women's F2.8 Field Jacket on Finisterre's online store.