Bored? Stream this travel photography show for free before the new season debuts next week

View Finders, an Emmy-nominated series that follows two photographers as they travel throughout the US, will soon begin its latest season. The third season of View Finders is expected to debut at the Imaging USA conference on February 03.

View Finders follows professor, author and photographer Chris Greer and photographer Paul Daniel as they travel across the United States. The third season will open with two episodes centered on photography in two national parks: the Grand Tetons National Park and Arcadia National Park.

Take a look at the trailer for the show's second season for a taste of what it's all about:

View Finders Season 2 | Premieres April 1 on Georgia PBS - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the View Finders season two trailer

The Grand Tetons episode will be shown on February 03 followed by the Arcadia episode on February 04, both in the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center's PPA Theater, as part of the Imaging USA show taking place in Dallas, Texas.

The unscripted series joins the two photographers as they make their way across the US in search of both adventure and beautiful photographs. Along the way, the hosts discuss photography as well as the history behind the locations.

This year, Sigma is the official lens sponsor of the series. Excluding some drone shots, the photographers on the show will use Sigma lenses, the company says, with the episodes also shot with Sigma gear. Sigma’s booth at Imaging USA will also have gear checks and cleaning by Sigma’s service team.

"View Finders is centered around the overall visual experience; and the Sigma lenses consistently delivered stunning footage from every location, which we hope inspires our viewers to explore and photograph the country themselves," said Greer. "We are very excited to premiere these two episodes at Imaging USA in partnership with Sigma."

While the show hasn’t yet shared a streaming date outside of the public showing during Imaging USA, photographers can catch up on the first two seasons by streaming them free through PBS.

