Do pros prefer Canon? EOS R1 sales rose more than 300% on MPB during the World Cup buildup

Nobody can truly say which camera brand reigns supreme when it comes to professional sports photography, but the latest data from MPB – the world’s largest photography gear resale platform – points to Canon.

According to MPB, during the build-up to and initial 14 days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (from January 01 to June 23), sales of the Canon EOS R1, the brand's flagship camera, rose by a whopping 344% compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, on-site searches for the Sony A9 III, the best camera for sports photography from the Alpha brand, rose by 119% but led to a more modest 63% overall increase in sales year-on-year.

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Curiously, every single R1 listed on MPB in the US and UK has a shutter count of 1,000. Most unusual, given the 40fps burst speed and that this is a rapid-fire sports and action powerhouse!

“For sports photography, it’s all about features like subject tracking, continuous shooting speeds, buffer depth, low light capabilities and overall image quality," said Amy Moore, a camera expert at MPB.

"A robust camera body with great battery life, as well as quick, professional connectivity for sharing the action are also important.”

The EOS R1 is Canon’s best camera for professionals, released in late 2024. Among other top-tier features, the powerhouse captures up to 40fps with the electronic shutter and boasts in-body image stabilization of up to 8.5 stops.

Sony A9 III (Image credit: James Artaius)

The A9 III gives the R1 a solid run for its money, featuring a lightning-fast 120fps and the world’s first commercial global shutter sensor.

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However, the faster sensor lacks the low-light performance of the R1's conventional stacked design – particularly with Canon's neural net processing offering up to two stops of in-camera denoising for even cleaner results.

Surprisingly, the MPB data said nothing of recent Nikon sales on the platform, although Moore did mention the Nikon Z9 – the Big N’s flagship shooter – as also being an “obvious standout” camera when it comes to professional-grade stills and video.

Find flagship models on MPB

Find your next professional-level camera on the world’s largest resale platform.

Canon EOS R1

Sony A9 Mark III

Nikon Z9

When buying, pay attention to the actuation count (how many images the camera has taken), the overall condition and the accessories included as these affect prices and performance.

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See where these cameras rank among the best cameras for sports photography, where my colleague James has put each of them through their paces, and make sure to pair them with the best lenses for sports photography.