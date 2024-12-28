7 tips for better model photography in 2025

1. Go Pro

Before 2024 I enjoyed collaborating with models for free using the TFP (time for print) arrangement. The model gets free photos for their portfolio and I get a free model - a 'win-win’ set-up!

However, after a few disappointing experiences, for my model shoots in 2024 I decided to pay my models for their time – and I really benefited from their professional experience! As ‘pros’ they were happy to take direction too when I needed specific poses for book cover style shots for example.

However, as pro models they didn’t need lots of direction from me - it was a case of pointing the camera and capturing their performances as they moved from one fantastic pose to another. Pro models I worked with could also take care of their own make-up and hair and are more willing to bring multiple outfits or accessories (such as scarves and hats) so you can make one shoot look like several (and add variety to your portfolio), and saved me also having to find a stylist!

You may also benefit from a pro model’s experience working on multiple shoots for several years. My final model of 2024 - @olgasolomodel (Instagram) - gave me useful suggestions of where I could place my on-location LEDs for a more effective lighting set-up from shoots she had previously worked on.

Pro models know how to strike a pose, so you can focus on your camera settings and lighting without needing to direct them. Model: Insta @olgasolomodel (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

2. Be prepared

Whether you’re you’re paying a model for their time and experience or using the TFP method it is essential to be prepared when planning a shoot. Some models might ask for a ‘mood board’ - a collection of pics that show a theme that you’d like to capture such as a Film Noir Femme Fatale. The model may also have ideas to help you turn your shoot’s concept into a successful reality and push your photos further toward excellence!

For example - I planned a 1960s-themed shoot with Maddy (@runway.vougish on Instagram) and my quick Google Search mood board inspired her to source a 1960s 1960s-style dress complete with a retro hat. She also applied lots of colorful make-up to match her outfit.

For a second ‘detective’ themed shoot with the same model, my mood board enabled her to dress appropriately - with her hair pinned up, minimal makeup, and a long leather coat that looked great when the wind caught it. Thanks to the mood boards Maddy looked dramatically different in the two shoots. The detective theme was designed to source images to sell via a book cover stock site - another income-generating possibility.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Planning a shoot in advance enables you to ensure that the model’s look fits your desired theme, such as the swinging Sixties for a fashion shoot or a determined detective for a book cover shoot. Model @runway.vougish (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

3. Try some new locations

I’ve done a fair bit of studio shooting in my time and studios are great for staying dry and comfortable, especially in the colder seasons. It’s easier to control the lighting too of course. I do a lot of my Digital Camera World product reviews from the comfort of a studio. However, all of my 2024 model shoots were on location.

Locations can add variety to your shoots. Take London’s Barbican Centre for example - a popular haunt for photographers and for good reason. It has striking skyscrapers that add stunning urban backdrops to your posing model. The Barbican’s multi-level walkways and corridors add depth and perspective to your portraits (and give you fantastic shapes in your background bokeh). It also has areas with plants and water which provide a completely different backdrop without the need to travel far.

Locations can inspire models to interact with street furniture (such as walls, steps, and even sculptures) leading to more dynamic and creative poses than you might get in the studio. When shooting on the banks of London’s river Thames model @layal.official started to spontaneously pose with some wall-mounted chains - which is not something I expected to be shooting!

Locations provide props and backdrops that you won’t find in a studio, leading to creative and spontaneous model. Model @layal.official (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

4. Don't fret about your gear

I’m primarily an iPhone photographer as it enables me to travel fast and light. However, I always pre-warn the model that I’m shooting with a smartphone so that they aren’t disappointed by the lack of a big DSLR/mirrorless camera (and consider me an amateur!).

Models that are familiar with posing for a DSLR listen for the shutter sound which helps them know that you’ve snapped a shot and they can change their pose. My most recent model of 2024 - @olgasolomodel - asked me if I could make my iPhone ‘click’. It was clicking, just not loud enough.

My solution was to say ‘click!’ after I took a picture and this worked well. After a while, we got used to working together and I didn’t need to continue impersonating a camera shutter. I found that it also helps to point at which of the three iPhone camera lenses I’m using to help the model make eye contact in the photo.

All my models shoots in 2024 where captured on an iPhone 15 Pro Max and 16 Pro. I just wish the ‘click’ was louder so Olga can hear it next time! Model @olgasolomodel (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

5. Creative lighting can also be effective outdoors

LEDs are a highly effective way to take your 2025 location photography to the next level. On my December 2024 Barbican shoot with model/actress Olga I brought a lightweight Harlowe Blade tube light kit to the location. I used the tripod-mounted Blade 10 as a key light and its little brother - the Bade 5 - as a key light. I used the Harlowe app to quickly dial the RGB lights to a cinematic cyan and teal color for extra atmosphere.

The lights from the Blades helped accentuate the shape of the model’s face and complement the available corridor lights at the location. The Blades are also magnetic, so I was able to attach the Blade 5 to a metal ceiling pipe for a dramatic high-angle light source.

RGB LED tube lights such as the Harlowe Blade kit add a colourful cinematic look to your models shots. Model @runway.vougish (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

6. Try a smoke machine

Directors such as Ridley Scott use smoke to add texture and color to empty spaces in the frame. Smoke machines such as the Lensgo Smoke-S Mini and the Smoke Ninja are portable and affordable ways to enhance your location’s lighting.

On my last two shoots in 2024 I used smoke machines on location at the Barbican Centre without setting off any smoke alarms (and they use an organic oil to create smoke which is safer for the model). I highly recommend a smoke machine for a more atmospheric look to your shoots. Just make sure that you use it in an appropriately ventilated area (which is why I’d avoid using one in a closed studio).

The smoke/fog/steam from the Telesin C40 turns the colour from the Harlow Blade LEDs into an atmospheric textured backdrop for a model shoot. Model: Insta @olgasolomodel (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

7. Be respectful

When working with models it's all about being respectful – maybe consider a handshake rather than a hug. They know that they look great so I don’t need to compliment them - it’s not a date after all.

Don't be overprotective of your shots – even if they aren't all coming out perfectly, I find it incredibly important to show my models a few shots from my camera's display as we shoot so they can see that they can see how the shoot is going, feel more confident in how they are being presented by you as the photographer, and that I’m happy with their work.

If a model asks to bring a friend or chaperon to the shoot – say yes. It is a red flag to them if you say no. When model Bella brought a friend to our October 2024 shoot he was really useful at holding and positioning my LED.

I also keep in touch with models after the shoot via social media. By inviting a model to collaborate with one of your photo posts on Instagram your work will feature on their feed as well as yours, which can lead to much more views if the model has thousands of followers. For more tips on model/photographer etiquette check out my colleague Sean McCormack’s article.