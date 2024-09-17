Don’t touch the model and other hard truths of being a pro photographer

Working with models is an amazing way to expand your photographic portfolio. You learn new skills in directing people, as well as learning to collaborate with another artist working in a different medium: physical expression. You’ll learn how to find light, and become better at getting great shots of people because a professional model takes the worry away from getting the poses and expression right. This allows you to concentrate on getting your technical stuff right faster, and getting into the creative flow.

Here are a few things to remember when working with models.

1: The model will be there to do your bidding, but clearly there are limits. The model is not your friend. The model is a professional there to work. Sure models can become friends, but the relationship is still a work relationship. It’s pretty basic. Don’t touch the model. If you need something done, like a hair moved, ask them to do it. Keep it as it is: professional.

2: Better still, use a team for these shoots so you have a makeup artist or stylist there to aid you with this. Having them present will also make the model more comfortable and relaxed, making for a better shoot and better photos all around. Not to mention the collaborative creativity that having a team gives means you get ideas that would’ve never occurred individually.

3: Before the shoot, be thorough in your communication. If you want a smooth shoot, create mood boards for your ideas. These can simply be a collection of poses, outfit ideas, with hair and makeup. Let the model know what you want. If you want some fashion nude, make sure that the model is comfortable with this. Don’t push models to shoot at levels they simply don’t do. Book a model that does. If you want to shoot glamour, book a glamour model. If you want fashion, book a fashion model. Communicate that in advance.

4: The model’s personal life is none of your business. You don’t need to know about their relationship status or hobbies or anything about them. If they choose to volunteer information about themselves, that’s their choice. Yes, you do need to chat to create a relaxed atmosphere, but that doesn’t need to be personal. You can talk about movies and TV or tell stories to create a vibe.

5: When you’re shooting, engage with the model. Tell them you like the shots when you’re shooting. Refine poses. Don’t be creepy. Don’t make sexual comments. They’re not needed and are very inappropriate. Get their thoughts as well. Let them see the good shots. They might see something you’ve missed and give a better version of the shot.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6: After the shoot, pay the model as arranged. If they want cash, pay cash. If they prefer a transfer, then transfer. Some want part payment or full payment in advance. If you agree to send images onto a model, then do it. Don’t expect them to use the photos, and don’t expect them to accept a collaboration invite on socials.

7: Make the most of your time by being well-prepared in advance. Have your sets and lights ready before they arrive. If you’ve booked hair and makeup, that’s at least 60-90 minutes of time, so allow for that. The model needs breaks. Provide snacks and drinks for the team.

Now you’re set for success on your model shoots. Have a great time and get great shots!

66 tips cards for posing & lighting in portrait photography