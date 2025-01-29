What is a JPEG file type? Why the most common image format may not be the best option for photography

While much of the technology behind digital cameras has changed since the first prototypes, one feature that’s nearly as old hasn’t: the JPEG. A JPEG is one of the most widely used file formats for a digital photograph. The file format’s widespread popularity means the file can be opened by nearly any device and thousands, if not millions, of different programs.

If you want to share a digital photograph, the odds are the file type that you want is a JPEG. But just because the JPEG is one of the most widely used formats doesn’t mean it’s always the best option. Photographers – and anyone who has ever snapped a photo with a camera or a smartphone – should know what a JPEG is, when to use one, and when not to use one. Consider this your Photography 101 course to the ins and outs of a JPEG.

What is a JPEG file type? Explaining the most common image format

A JPEG is a compressed, processed image file that is easily shared. Because the JPEG is one of the world’s most widely used file formats for a digital image, it’s typically the best file format for an image that’s meant to be shared. If you want to share a photograph, whether through email, social media or uploading it to a photo printer, a JPEG is the file type you want because anyone can open one.

JPEG stands for Joint Photographics Experts Group, the name of the committee that maintains the list of standards for the JPEG file type. But don’t worry, you don’t have to memorize the long name to understand and use a JPEG properly. The JPEG was first developed in the late 1980s, with the standards first published in 1992, to create a smaller yet standarized digital image file type. Before the JPEG, graphics were often saved as Bitmaps, which took up quite a bit of hard drive space.

JPEG files end in .JPG. A JPEG and JPG are the same thing, but file formats typically only have three letters so the E is dropped in the file extension. If a file ends in .JPG, it’s a JPEG. You can also check the file type by viewing the files in File Explorer (on PC) or Finder (on Mac) and look under the file type column in the list view. On a smartphone, you can check the file type by clicking on the photo in the Camera Roll (iPhone) or Google Photos and tapping the i icon.

Because a JPEG can be opened by nearly any device, the file format is often the best choice for most people when saving a photo that is meant to be shared. But, understanding a few other key image file formats will help you determine if the JPEG is the best choice for your particular project.

JPEG isn’t always the best file format for photography, this is why

Psst! Here's a hint Don't know whether to use RAW or JPEG? Most cameras will allow you to select RAW + JPEG to save both file types.

While JPEGS are one of the most widely image formats used, it’s not the best for every situation. If you don’t want to edit the image and aren’t short on hard drive space, then the JPEG is a great format to use. But file types like HEIF save space on your device while RAW files are more versatile for photo editing.

HEIF, or High Effeciency Image Format, is a file type that takes up less space than a JPEG, without a noticeable impact on image quality. However, HEIF isn’t as widely compatible as the standard JPEG. An HEIF file can be opened by most Apple devices, while many Windows users need to download extra software to be able to open them, and if you send an HEIF by text to an Android phone, it looks tiny. Apple also has a similar format called HEIC that’s newer though less widely compatible than HEIF.

PNG or Portable Network Graphic is a file type that’s designed more for graphic design than for photographs. But while photographs are easiest to save as a JPEG, you may need to use the PNG format for things like logos and, in particular, graphics designed to have a transparent background.

A RAW file is uncompressed and often preferred by professional and advanced photographers. A JPEG is a compressed image file with the camera’s automatic edits already applied. A RAW file doesn’t have any edits applied from the camera and it retains more of the original data, which makes the file type better for photo editing. If you are already planning to open the image in Lightroom or another photo editor, you should read our guide to RAW photography. It’s worth noting, when comparing RAW and JPEG, that once photographers edit their RAW photos, they typically export the finished file as a JPEG so it can be easily shared.

FAQs on JPEGs and other popular file types

Is JPEG and JPG the same? A JPEG and a JPG are one and the same. JPEG is the official name of the file type, but since file name extensions typically use three letters, you’ll see a .JPG at the end of the file name. Sometimes the E is dropped beyond just the file extension as well.

What is the difference between a PNG and a JPEG? A PNG file is meant for graphic design while a JPEG is meant for a photograph. PNG files support transparent backgrounds, a feature that you don’t need for sharing a photograph. For example, if you great a circle-shaped logo in Photoshop, but save it as a JPEG, you’ll probably see a white background around the logo when you try to upload it to your website. Instead, save it as a PNG and you won’t see any of that annoying white background.

What is the difference between a JPEG and a PDF? A JPEG is designed for a photograph while a PDF is designed for documents – it actually stands for Portable Document Format. Both JPGs and PDFs can be opened by most devices and many different apps. A JPEG file is typically smaller in size. A PDF allows you to do things like copy text and also tends to render text better when enlarged.

