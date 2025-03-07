How I overcame the invisible barriers of wildlife photography and filmmaking

I’ve always been fascinated by wildlife photography and wildlife filmmaking. Watching breathtaking documentaries like David Attenborough’s Planet Earth and Blue Planet, and seeing stunning images captured by Paul Nicklen's lens, made me dream of capturing my own moments in nature. But for the longest time, I thought it was completely out of reach.

That passion really took hold recently after I attended WildPhotos and Wildscreen Festival. Being surrounded by incredible photographers and filmmakers was inspiring, but also a little intimidating. It felt like a world that required expensive gear, deep conservation knowledge, and the ability to travel to remote corners of the earth. Wildlife photography seemed unattainable for me, and was something reserved for professionals with unlimited resources and connections.

The biggest barrier for me was access. Where do you even start? Do you need a long telephoto lens? A portable hide? Hours of patience in the cold, waiting for an animal to appear? And then there was the cost. High-end cameras and lenses designed for wildlife photography, plus the travel expenses to reach exotic locations, made it feel like an impossible dream.

But then I came across BBC Earth’s new YouTube series, Framed in Nature, and suddenly, everything clicked. Yes, these photographers are using top-tier gear and working in some of the most incredible locations on the planet, but the way they break down their process makes wildlife photography feel far more achievable. They share exact settings, explain how they adapt to different conditions, and most importantly, remove the mystery around what it takes to get the shot.

Wildlife photography isn’t just about capturing big cats in Africa or rare birds in the Amazon. While those experiences may come with time, every photographer has to start somewhere. Everywhere has an element of wildlife, whether it’s birds in a city park, foxes at dusk in the countryside, or even insects in your own garden; and with today’s advancements in technology, gear has become more accessible. You don’t need the biggest lens or the most expensive setup to create compelling images. Second-hand outlets like MPB make quality equipment even more achievable for those starting out.

Instead of feeling overwhelmed, I now see wildlife photography as a journey, one that starts with learning to capture the wildlife around me, and one I'm excited to get started on. Mastering composition, light, and behavior close to home will only make me better prepared for those dream encounters in more remote locations.

If you’ve ever dreamed of wildlife photography or wildlife filmmaking but felt like it was out of reach, I highly recommend checking out these BBC Earth series. They prove that while the pros may be working in breathtaking locations, the core principles of great wildlife photography are the same no matter where you are. You don’t have to wait for the 'perfect' conditions or the 'right' gear to begin – you just have to start.

