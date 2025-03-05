BBC Earth's new YouTube series is a gold mine for wildlife photographers – see the pros' gear, settings, and secrets!
Take a look behind the lens with top wildlife photographers and discover the gear, settings, and techniques used to capture nature's most elusive moments
BBC Earth just dropped something seriously exciting for wildlife photography lovers; two brand-new YouTube series, In Search of Nature and Framed in Nature.
These aren’t just your typical nature documentaries, they take us deep behind the scenes with some of the world’s best wildlife photographers, revealing their process, gear, and exact camera settings. It’s essentially a mentorship through the screen; and the best part? It’s completely free!
In Search of Nature is all about storytelling. Every episode follows a photographer as they capture the beauty of their local landscape, from Brazil’s Atlantic Forest to the icy tundras of Yellowstone. We see the world through their eyes, and it’s a stunning reminder of just how diverse and fragile our planet is.
Meanwhile, Framed in Nature is where things get technical. It’s the ultimate wildlife photography masterclass, breaking down camera settings, equipment choices, and even post-processing techniques. If you’ve ever wanted to step up your wildlife photography game, this is the series to watch.
Above: Episode 1: Photographing Rare and Elusive Birds in Brazil
The first episode, Photographing Rare and Elusive Birds in Brazil, is already out, and it’s a must-see! It follows Nicole Dornelles Carneiro, a Brazilian wildlife photographer and guide, as she searches for rare birds in the Pantanal.
What’s amazing is that she doesn’t just show the final images, she walks us through the entire process. We get to see how she tracks wildlife, composes her shots, and adjusts her camera settings in real time. Wildlife photography is often a game of patience, and Nicole’s approach is proof that understanding an animal’s behavior is just as important as having the right gear.
It’s rare to get such valuable insights directly from the pros. Wildlife photographers don’t often reveal the nitty-gritty details – exact shutter speeds, apertures, ISO settings - but this series does exactly that. It’s an open book to learning, whether you’re shooting with the best camera for wildlife or just starting with a smartphone. This is also just the beginning!
A new episode will drop every week on the BBC Earth YouTube channel, each one featuring a different photographer in a different region, capturing everything from coastal ecosystems to elusive predators.
If you’re passionate about wildlife photography, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. BBC Earth has created something truly special, offering a front-row seat to the craft of wildlife photography, and maybe even inspiring your next great adventure.
