London’s summer photography highlight: the World Press Photo exhibition at the MPB Gallery

The World Press Photo Exhibition is set to return to London, England, this summer, captivating audiences for three months at the newly established MPB Gallery at Here East.

As one of the most prestigious platforms for photojournalism and documentary photography, this exhibition provides an unmissable opportunity to witness the defining moments shaping our world today.

Following an extraordinary 2024 tour that drew over 3 million visitors across 66 locations worldwide, the exhibition continues to uphold the gold standard for visual storytelling.

World Press Photo Open Format Award 2024 - Julia Kochetova (Image credit: Julia Kochetova)

Since its inception in 1955, the World Press Photo Foundation has championed impactful journalism, ensuring that vital global stories are seen and heard through breathtaking imagery.

"We are thrilled to bring this remarkable exhibition back to London for a second consecutive year," said the London exhibition director, Woody Anderson.

"After a 7-year absence from the country, its successful reintroduction in 2024 reaffirmed its status as a must-see cultural event. We are excited to continue building its legacy as an essential highlight in the UK’s cultural calendar."

Running from May 23 to August 25 2025, the exhibition will take visitors on an unforgettable journey through the lenses of the world’s leading photographers. It will be held at Here East, on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, coinciding with the highly anticipated opening of the V&A Storehouse on the same campus.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

World Press Photo of the Year 2024 - Mohammed Salem, Reuters (Image credit: Mohammed Salem)

"East London has cemented its reputation as a thriving hub for culture and creativity, attracting world-class institutions and artists," said Mike Magan, COO of Here East, emphasizing the significance of this moment.

"With the V&A Storehouse opening at Here East this spring, the launch of the innovative dance venue Sadler’s Wells East, the soon-to-arrive BBC Music Studios, and now the return of the World Press Photo Exhibition, this corner of London is setting the pace for the future of the creative industries - and we’re proud to be at the heart of it."

The exhibition’s return has generated excitement within the photography community.

"It’s an honor to support the World Press Photo Exhibition," shared Sophie Collins, CMO of MPB, a key supporter of the event.

"Each year, this showcase provides an unparalleled window into global events through the eyes of the world’s most talented photographers. This year, we are also excited to celebrate the exhibition’s new home at the MPB Gallery, marking a new chapter in our ongoing commitment to the event. We can’t wait to see this year’s winners and celebrate the power of visual storytelling."

World Press Photo Long-Term Project Award 2024, Alejandro Cegarra, The New York Times, Bloomberg (Image credit: Alejandro Cegarra)

With its compelling imagery, thought-provoking narratives, and extraordinary storytelling, the World Press Photo Exhibition 2025 promises to be a powerful and immersive experience, celebrating photography’s ability to inform, inspire, and connect us to the world around us.

For more information, visit the exhibition homepage at Here East.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best professional cameras, along with the best lenses for street photography, documentary and reportage.