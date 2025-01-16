These new Westcott strobes hide a feature that allows for multiple lighting patterns in seconds

Lighting giant Westcott has announced two new strobes – and hiding among the list of features like updated battery life, fast recycle times and integrated OLED touchscreens is a new feature that can trigger up to six different lighting patterns in seconds. The Westcott FJ800 is a new 800W on-location strobe, while the FJ400 II updates the brand’s earlier 400W portable strobe with new features.

Both new strobes include a feature that makes it possible to capture multiple lighting patterns without adjusting lights between shots. Creative Mask mode gives photographers the ability to program the lights to go off at different times, effectively enabling artists to use burst mode and get up to six different lighting effects in seconds.

Using the lights’ touchscreens, photographers select how many different frames to capture, then choose which lights to fire on which frame. For example, photographers with two lights can program the first light to go off in the first shot, the second light to go off in the second shot, and both lights to go off in the third shot. The lights will then automatically cycle through the preset pattern, producing those three different lighting patterns in a row without manually adjusting the settings each time.

ABOVE: See the new Westcott strobes in action

While the Creative Mask mode is first coming to the two newly launched lights, Westcott says that it is planning to bring the feature to all FJ-series wireless flashes using the Wescott StudioLink smartphone app.

The new mode builds on the brand’s earlier mask mode, designed to help isolate a subject for easier composting later. The lights also include the brand's Freeze Mode, which shortens the flash duration to freeze fast-moving subjects, as well as HSS and TTL support.

Both strobes have a touchscreen interface (Image credit: Wescott)

The Westcott FJ800 adds an 800W light to the series, bringing more power than earlier models like the FJ400 II. It comes at the expense of power and weight, however, with the 7.5 pound FJ800 rated for 250 full flashes per charge and the 5.3 pound FJ400 II rated for up to 550.

Both lights offer the same 0.1 to 0.9 second recycling time, a 9-stop range, and a 30W bicolor LED modeling lamp. Built-in touchscreens offer quick access to the lights' different settings and features.

Each light includes a magnetic reflector and gel set, plus an interchangeable battery, power adapter, USB cable, and case to put it all in.

Both lights are available now from Westcott as well as some retailers including B&H, with the FJ800 listing for $999.90 / £832.00 / AU$1,636 and the FJ400 II for $599.90 / £500.00 / AU$982.

