The National Portrait Gallery is set to celebrate what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday (born June 1, 1926) by hosting an exhibition that will explore her life, career and legacy. Marilyn was one of the most photographed people of the 20th century, but Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait is set to wow audiences by displaying previously unseen portraits from Allan Grant’s famous Life magazine photoshoot, which took place at Monroe’s Brentwood residence just weeks before her untimely death in August 1962.

Marilyn Monroe by Allan Grant (1955) (Image credit: © 1962 MM LLC (Photograph by Allan Grant))

Marilyn Monroe by Allan Grant (1962) (Image credit: © 1962 MM LLC (Photographs by Allan Grant))

Although 432 images were captured during Grant’s exclusive and intimate portrait session with Marilyn, only eight were originally published alongside Life associate editor Richard Meryman’s interview on August 3 1962. Marilyn passed away the following evening. According to the National Portrait Gallery, Grant captured the actor reading a transcript of the interview and performing various emotions.

But Marilyn was far from a passive subject. The exhibition will also highlight her role as a creative collaborator, directing sessions and curating images by rejecting those she didn’t like. All this is alongside a wide range of images from throughout her career, from the young model, still predominantly known as Norma Jeane, to the illustrious actor and cultural icon, Marilyn Monroe.

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Norma Jeane by Bruno Bernard (1946) (Image credit: Bruno Bernard, Bernard of Hollywood Foundation)

Marilyn Monroe, Mount Sinai, Long Island by Eve Arnold (1952) (Image credit: © Eve Arnold Estate)

Marilyn Monroe by André De Dienes (1946) (Image credit: © André de Dienes / MUUS Collection)

As well as an incredible selection of artists, including Andy Warhol and Pauline Boty, the exhibit will include the works of over 20 era-defining photographers, including Cecil Beaton, Philippe Halsman, Bernard of Hollywood, André de Dienes, Eve Arnold, Inge Morath, Alfred Eisenstaedt, Milton Greene, Sam Shaw, Richard Avedon, and George Barris.

The exhibition will run from June 4 to September 6 at the National Portrait Gallery, London, and is accompanied by the book Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait. Tickets are priced at £25 to £27, but free for National Portrait Gallery members.

According to Rosie Broadley, the joint-head of curatorial & senior curator of 20th century collections at the National Portrait Gallery: “It has been a privilege to spend time curating an exhibition about a woman who both defined and challenged the era in which she lived. In addition to her iconic beauty, Marilyn Monroe had inimitable attitude, intelligence, strength and humanity and it is no surprise that she held such fascination for artists working during her lifetime and in the decades since.”

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