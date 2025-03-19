See the duality of modern life in Ukraine laid bare a new exhibition at Leica Gallery

There are few subjects as difficult to witness as the toll of war, but Lynsey Addario and Laetitia Vançon’s exhibition, Inside Ukraine, at Leica Gallery in New York, offers a rare and deeply human insight into the ongoing conflict. This dual perspective is not just a document of violence, but also a celebration of resilience, and a testament to the persistence of life, even in the face of unspeakable loss.

Inside Ukraine pairs the contrasting lenses of Addario and Vançon, providing a layered narrative of life during wartime. What strikes me most is how these two photographers, each with their distinct approach, have created a complex portrait of a country torn apart.

Laetitia Vançon’s work takes us to the quieter corners of Odesa, where life continues with a sense of normality despite the chaos. Her portraits of young Ukrainians, soldiers, dancers, and couples quietly reflect the spirit of a people who refuse to be defined by war. There’s a tenderness in these photographs, an intimate glimpse into lives that continue fighting for their sense of humanity, even when the world around them seems to be crumbling. In these moments, the images beat with life, offering a glimmer of hope in the darkest of times.

(Image credit: Lynsey Addario)

On the other side of the exhibition, Lynsey Addario’s powerful images capture the brutality of the front lines. Her photographs cut through the violence, the chaos, and the despair to reveal something more profound; the fragility of life in war.

The images in this exhibition remind us of the immense courage it takes to document such hardship. Addario’s photographs, seen in The New York Times in October 2024, don’t just capture destruction, they force us to confront the reality of suffering and survival, providing a window into the human cost of war.

As Inside Ukraine brings us face-to-face with the harshness of war and the endurance of its people, it also serves as a reminder of the critical role photography plays in documenting such histories.

Poignantly, this exhibition also ties into Leica’s legacy, as 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, the first mass-produced 35mm camera. Since its inception, Leica cameras have played a pivotal role in documenting some of the world’s most significant moments, including wars and conflicts.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From the frontlines of WWII to the ongoing crises of today, Leica has remained an essential tool for photojournalists, enabling them to bear witness to history, frame by frame. In many ways, Inside Ukraine is a continuation of that legacy, with both Addario and Vançon using their Leica cameras to reveal the devastating realities of war, as well as the strength of those who endure.

Inside Ukraine is on view at Leica Gallery New York now through April 20, 2025. On April 3rd, Kathy Ryan, former Director of Photography at The New York Times Magazine, will moderate a discussion with Addario and Vançon.

Their conversation promises to offer a deeper dive into the creative process behind these powerful images, the challenges of photographing conflict, and their experiences in Ukraine. It’s a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from two accomplished photojournalists.

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best Leica cameras and the best Leica M lenses.