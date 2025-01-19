Photo North Festival returns to Leeds this spring with exciting photography exhibitions featuring The Beatles and Ewan McGregor
Leeds will play host to the sixth Photo North Festival and feature talks and exhibitions from top photographers
The sixth annual Photo North Festival will bring a vibrant celebration of photography to Leeds, England, this spring, showcasing a mix of world-renowned and emerging talent. Presented in one of the UK’s most culturally rich cities, the festival promises an exciting lineup of exhibitions, talks, screenings, networking opportunities, book signings, and more.
Running as a key event for the photography community in the North of England, this year’s festival will showcase compelling projects that capture stories from around the globe, offering visitors a chance to witness the power of visual storytelling firsthand – there is no better way to experience photography than the physical form!
Among the highlights of its many exhibitions is How Do You Dance in a War Zone?, a touching collaboration between photographers Maria Falconer and Paul Hill and Ukrainian dancers in Kyiv and Lviv. The project explores the resilience of movement and physical expression during the devastation of war.
Mike Abrahams’ This Was Then documents three decades of life in Britain, capturing pivotal moments before and after Margaret Thatcher’s time as Prime Minister. Paul Berriff’s 1960s Rock Legends will offer music fans a glimpse into the golden era of rock, featuring intimate portraits of legendary artists.
The festival will also include The North Revisited by Simon Hill, which builds on John Bulmer’s iconic images of Northern England in the 1960s and 1970s, and Svalbard People by Graeme Chesters, exploring life in the Arctic Circle through striking portraits.
In addition to the exhibitions, visitors have the opportunity to engage with the Channel 4 picture team during portfolio drop-in sessions and industry talks. In addition, the event will feature a special showcase of photography and ephemera from iconic films such as Trainspotting and Rita, Sue and Bob Too.
Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or an industry professional, Photo North Festival is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the creativity and cultural impact of contemporary and classic photography.
For more information and ticket details, visit the Photo North Festival website.
