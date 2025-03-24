Taschen showcases the 75-year history of Atlantic Records with a stunning new book packed with the work of iconic photographers
Taschen's 75 Years of Atlantic Records might just be my photo book of the year so far!
Taschen combines music and photography in a stunning new coffee table book showcasing iconic music photography while providing a comprehensive history of one of the greatest record labels ever – Atlantic Records.
Taschen’s 75 Years of Atlantic Records is as much about music as it is about image. A label like Atlantic wasn’t just home to the greatest musicians of the last century, it was also a magnet for the world’s best photographers.
From the unmistakable presence of Ray Charles to the swagger of Led Zeppelin, these aren’t just snapshots; they’re cultural and historical documents. This book is a hall of fame, not just for iconic musicians, but for legendary photographers who helped shape their image and cement how we remember them.
In 1947, when Ahmet Ertegun and two fellow music fans started Atlantic Records in New York City, they never could have known that their passion for discovering artists and making records would shape 75 years of popular culture.
The reason for such tremendous global success was a groundbreaking industry model that embraced and championed a wide range of genres such as R&B, soul, jazz and hip-hop, as well as rock, pop, dance and more.
It's fair to say that 75 Years of Atlantic Records is the official and definitive photographic history of this legendary record label. Four years in the making, it features images from Atlantic’s extensive archives, many of them published here for the first time.
The book presents these moments in all their glory, from polished portraits to behind-the-scenes glimpses of creative chaos.
Photography has always been a crucial part of music culture, shaping the way we perceive artists and their legacies. This book doesn’t just assemble an impressive list of names, it highlights how visual storytelling helped define entire eras of sound.
From the raw energy of Anton Corbijn’s pre-show portraits to Annie Leibovitz’s timeless studio compositions, these images show moments of transformation, rebellion and reinvention.
It’s fascinating to see how each photographer interpreted their subject. The quiet intensity of John Coltrane through Lee Friedlander’s lens is a world apart from the theatrical presence of the Rolling Stones as shot by David LaChapelle.
Each photograph reflects a deliberate choice, whether to amplify the myth or strip it away, to celebrate the spectacle or reveal the individual beneath.
The book is half music history and half photographic excellence, and as with all of Taschen’s releases, it’s more than just a book – it’s a beautiful object. The large-format, slipcased edition makes it a strong contender for the best coffee table book of the year so far.
Incredible images transport you through Atlantic’s history, with the accompanying text providing a deeper insight into the label. The timeline takes you into the present day, showing not just the change in the music industry but also in the way artists are photographed and perceived.
Available now, 75 Years of Atlantic Records by Taschen comes in a hardcover slipcase edition priced $200 / £150 / AU$300.
