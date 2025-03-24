Taschen showcases the 75-year history of Atlantic Records with a stunning new book packed with the work of iconic photographers

Taschen combines music and photography in a stunning new coffee table book showcasing iconic music photography while providing a comprehensive history of one of the greatest record labels ever – Atlantic Records.

Taschen’s 75 Years of Atlantic Records is as much about music as it is about image. A label like Atlantic wasn’t just home to the greatest musicians of the last century, it was also a magnet for the world’s best photographers.

From the unmistakable presence of Ray Charles to the swagger of Led Zeppelin, these aren’t just snapshots; they’re cultural and historical documents. This book is a hall of fame, not just for iconic musicians, but for legendary photographers who helped shape their image and cement how we remember them.

John Coltrane practiced his tenor saxophone until he fell asleep, both as a boy and throughout his life, and his protracted musical workouts were known for their rigor and dynamism. As a young artist, this discipline gave him a voice, but it was his courage to experiment endlessly that gave him his genius. Jim Marshall, in Coltrane’s backyard, Queens, New York, 1963 (Image credit: © Jim Marshall)

AC/DC at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, during the tour for their Powerage album. Ross Halfin, Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1978 (Image credit: © Ross Halfin)

In 1947, when Ahmet Ertegun and two fellow music fans started Atlantic Records in New York City, they never could have known that their passion for discovering artists and making records would shape 75 years of popular culture.

The reason for such tremendous global success was a groundbreaking industry model that embraced and championed a wide range of genres such as R&B, soul, jazz and hip-hop, as well as rock, pop, dance and more.

It's fair to say that 75 Years of Atlantic Records is the official and definitive photographic history of this legendary record label. Four years in the making, it features images from Atlantic’s extensive archives, many of them published here for the first time.

The book presents these moments in all their glory, from polished portraits to behind-the-scenes glimpses of creative chaos.

Coldplay is admired worldwide for its soul-stirring anthems, transcendent live performances, and unwavering commitment to philanthropy. The British rock quartet joined Atlantic in 2014, following parent company WMG’s acquisition of the UK’s venerable Parlophone label. Anton Corbijn, California, 2013 (Image credit: © Anton Corbijn)

Aretha Franklin joined Atlantic in 1966, after which her career took off like a rocket. In 1967 alone she released I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You), Respect and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. These songs would not only define her career but also define the era and a genre of music. Walter Iooss Jr, Symphony Hall, Newark, New Jersey, 1969 (Image credit: © Walter Iooss Jr.)

Photography has always been a crucial part of music culture, shaping the way we perceive artists and their legacies. This book doesn’t just assemble an impressive list of names, it highlights how visual storytelling helped define entire eras of sound.

From the raw energy of Anton Corbijn’s pre-show portraits to Annie Leibovitz’s timeless studio compositions, these images show moments of transformation, rebellion and reinvention.

It’s fascinating to see how each photographer interpreted their subject. The quiet intensity of John Coltrane through Lee Friedlander’s lens is a world apart from the theatrical presence of the Rolling Stones as shot by David LaChapelle.

Each photograph reflects a deliberate choice, whether to amplify the myth or strip it away, to celebrate the spectacle or reveal the individual beneath.

Lil Uzi Vert is a breakout star of the SoundCloud generation, with an inimitable style that has ensured the Philadelphia rapper’s notoriety far beyond their viral moments. Their affinity for alternative rock lends an edge to their energetic songs, which often feature melodic hooks and a myriad of cultural references, from anime and videogames to haute couture and metalcore. Spike Jordan, 2017 (Image credit: © Atlantic Records Archives)

The book is half music history and half photographic excellence, and as with all of Taschen’s releases, it’s more than just a book – it’s a beautiful object. The large-format, slipcased edition makes it a strong contender for the best coffee table book of the year so far.

Incredible images transport you through Atlantic’s history, with the accompanying text providing a deeper insight into the label. The timeline takes you into the present day, showing not just the change in the music industry but also in the way artists are photographed and perceived.

Available now, 75 Years of Atlantic Records by Taschen comes in a hardcover slipcase edition priced $200 / £150 / AU$300.

Taschen’s 75 Years of Atlantic Records book cover (Image credit: Taschen)

