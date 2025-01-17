Travel photography doesn't get much better than this!

All About Photo (AAP) consistently showcases exceptional contemporary photography through its monthly publication. Photographers submit their finest work based on a chosen theme, allowing passionate artists to share their visions with a global audience. AAP has just announced the winners of its 45th edition, themed – Travels.

Twenty-five outstanding photographers were chosen as winners for their exceptional images, which AAP describes as having "captured the spirit of exploration and the beauty of our planet." The winners were selected from thousands of entries submitted by photographers from 13 countries across four continents, showcasing the rich diversity of travel photography. The collection of winning images is truly remarkable!

Beginning of the Day in Village (Image credit: © Muhammad Amdad Hossain / Courtesy All About Photo)

Speaking on the winning images AAP states, "For this edition, AAP Magazine sought photographs that transport viewers to extraordinary places, whether familiar or rarely seen. The winning images range from serene European countrysides to vibrant cityscapes, heartwarming portraits, and dramatic wildlife encounters. These stunning works offer a window into the endless wonders of our world and the unique stories that unfold across it".

The top three winners of the competition are as follows: First place was awarded to Peter Ydeen from the United States for his series Waiting for Palms. Thaddäus Biberauer from Austria secured second place with his series Around the Globe, and third place went to Liam Man from the United Kingdom for his series Icebreaker. Each of these winners will receive a prize of $1,000. Additionally, all 25 winners will be featured in the winners' gallery and in the printed edition of AAP Magazine 45 Travels.

A Woman a Baby and a Tree (Image credit: © Peter Ydeen / Courtesy All About Photo)

First place is Peter Ydeen's image titled A Woman a Baby and a Tree from his series Waiting for Palms. Captured in Rissani, Morocco, this image delves into urban photography in Africa. Ydeen notes, "Urban Landscape photography is usually associated with photographers such as Eggleston and Tice and evokes images of the North American suburbia and small towns. The celebration of the beauty of the mundane, however, exists everywhere".

The second-placed image by Thaddäus Biberauer is titled New York, from his series Around the Globe. The photograph captures the New York City skyline reflected in what appears to be glass windows, creating a beautifully painterly effect. This effect is further enhanced by the presence of two figures looking up at the Manhattan Bridge, which evokes a sense of timeless impressionism.

Moonrise Sprites Over Storr (Image credit: © Liam Man / Courtesy All About Photo)

Liam Man, who placed third, combines ancient landmarks with modern technology in his image titled Moonrise Sprites Over Storr. The image showcases the moon rising over the iconic Old Man of Storr in Scotland, illuminating the surrounding frozen landscape. Above the landmark, lights mounted on drones create an ethereal effect, emphasizing the icy crystals that reach toward them.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking on making the image, Man says, "Blizzards howled through much of the night, leaving minutes to execute the photograph before the moon became too bright. As the storm passed, the icy crystals suspended in the air refracted the moonlight, shifting it a fiery orange."

I strongly recommend visiting the full list of winners and the winner's gallery of images for AAP Magazine 45 Travels on the All About Photo website.

New York (Image credit: © Thaddäus Biberauer / Courtesy All About Photo)

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best travel cameras and the best travel tripods.