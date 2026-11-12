“I try to capture images that do justice to our culture and traditions,” says New Mexico photographer putting Native American heritage in the limelight
Photographer Curtis Ray Benally, of the Diné (Navajo) Nation, had his striking image of an Indigenous American dancer displayed on a huge billboard in the state
With Native American Heritage Month underway, what better time to celebrate the recent accomplishment of photographer Curtis Ray Benally, an enrolled member of the Diné (Navajo) Nation in New Mexico.
Benally, who goes by the nickname Turkeyboy, was recently selected as one of the photographers to feature in The Fifty – an ongoing project by photography platform VSCO, celebrating photographers across the US.
His image of a dancer and fellow Native American, Natalie, now proudly covers a billboard in New Mexico for all passersby to see – and will do so for the coming weeks.
“I have the privilege of having a rich and colorful Diné (Navajo) heritage,” said Benally. “I try to capture images that do justice to our culture and traditions.”
Benally explained that he'd wanted to work with a Native American dancer “for years” and that Natalie was recommended to him by friends. Her contemporary dance background turned out to be “exactly” what the photographer had been searching for.
The duo set up for the shoot on Highway 371, near Bisti / De-Na-Zin Wilderness, 30 miles south of Farmington, New Mexico.
“I’ve driven this stretch of the road many times over the years, and I’ve always known I wanted to do a photo session here,” said Benally, explaining that the “unique” sandstone landscape, sculpted by years of erosion, was the perfect backdrop.
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Curtis Ray Benally’s gear and settings
- Camera: Canon EOS R5
- Lens: Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L II USM
- Exposure: 1/200 sec, f/8 ISO100 (strobe flash)
Positioning himself low down, Benally had Natalie jump directly above the highway lane divider, ensuring that he froze her midair above the horizon. “I knew what I wanted in my mind and, after a few attempts, I was able to capture it.”
To freeze the frame, Benally used a Canon EOS R5 with an RF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM lens and a flash to fill in the shadowed parts of Natalie’s face and body.
After getting the shot, the pair didn't hang about. While the conditions were in their favor, Benally explained that speeding motorists are a real risk on the remote highways, where law enforcement is minimal.
“We stopped shooting as soon as I captured what I wanted.”
In post-production, Benally made minimal edits. “I strive to maintain the naturalistic look to all my images,” he said, adding that, for Natalie’s image, he gently darkened the background and brightened the “dramatic” clouds in the sky.
“I love the contrasting visual elements: the dancer, the desert, and the road. I hope the viewers see that foremost,” said Benally. “I hope the viewers note the Diné / Native American culture, creativity and the beauty of the environment.”
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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