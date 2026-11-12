With Native American Heritage Month underway, what better time to celebrate the recent accomplishment of photographer Curtis Ray Benally, an enrolled member of the Diné (Navajo) Nation in New Mexico.

Benally, who goes by the nickname Turkeyboy, was recently selected as one of the photographers to feature in The Fifty – an ongoing project by photography platform VSCO, celebrating photographers across the US.

His image of a dancer and fellow Native American, Natalie, now proudly covers a billboard in New Mexico for all passersby to see – and will do so for the coming weeks.

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Image 1 of 3 Curtis Ray Benally's billboard in New Mexico (Image credit: Curtis Ray Benally) As you can imagine, Benally is proud of the work (Image credit: Curtis Ray Benally) And this selfie sums it all up (Image credit: Curtis Ray Benally) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

“I have the privilege of having a rich and colorful Diné (Navajo) heritage,” said Benally. “I try to capture images that do justice to our culture and traditions.”

Benally explained that he'd wanted to work with a Native American dancer “for years” and that Natalie was recommended to him by friends. Her contemporary dance background turned out to be “exactly” what the photographer had been searching for.

The duo set up for the shoot on Highway 371, near Bisti / De-Na-Zin Wilderness, 30 miles south of Farmington, New Mexico.

“I’ve driven this stretch of the road many times over the years, and I’ve always known I wanted to do a photo session here,” said Benally, explaining that the “unique” sandstone landscape, sculpted by years of erosion, was the perfect backdrop.

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Natalie a Native American and contemporary dance student at a performing arts institute in Los Angeles, California, poses strikingly in the air above Highway 371, near Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, 30 miles south of Farmington, New Mexico (Image credit: Curtis Ray Benally)

Curtis Ray Benally’s gear and settings

Positioning himself low down, Benally had Natalie jump directly above the highway lane divider, ensuring that he froze her midair above the horizon. “I knew what I wanted in my mind and, after a few attempts, I was able to capture it.”

To freeze the frame, Benally used a Canon EOS R5 with an RF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM lens and a flash to fill in the shadowed parts of Natalie’s face and body.

After getting the shot, the pair didn't hang about. While the conditions were in their favor, Benally explained that speeding motorists are a real risk on the remote highways, where law enforcement is minimal.

“We stopped shooting as soon as I captured what I wanted.”

Curtis and Natalie worked the scene in the Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness creating this image too (Image credit: Curtis Ray Benally)

In post-production, Benally made minimal edits. “I strive to maintain the naturalistic look to all my images,” he said, adding that, for Natalie’s image, he gently darkened the background and brightened the “dramatic” clouds in the sky.

“I love the contrasting visual elements: the dancer, the desert, and the road. I hope the viewers see that foremost,” said Benally. “I hope the viewers note the Diné / Native American culture, creativity and the beauty of the environment.”

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