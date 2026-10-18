Beyond polished performances: photographing the “quieter, unguarded” moments of ballet dancing

“Rigid” and “unforgiving”: perhaps two adjectives that come to mind when describing ballet. But that’s not Idaho-based photographer Weston McGhee’s approach to shooting dancers.

Through his ongoing photo series, Interval, he’s captured these artists in settings beyond what he calls the “polished performances” of practice studios and stages, highlighting how the beauty and emotion of this art form can exist spontaneously, too.

For one of these images, Weston photographed a dancer named Cydney in a garage, the last place you might expect to see a ballet act. “Most of the time during this shoot, it was me letting her do what she knows best and trying to time these movements correctly,” he said.

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This image was recently selected by the photography platform VSCO to feature among The Fifty, a current project drawing attention to practicing photographers across the US. Weston’s frame was chosen from some 13,000 entries and is now being displayed on a billboard in his home state.

Ballet dancer, Cydney, performs in a garage, Boise, Idaho (Image credit: Weston McGhee)

This was the first time Weston and Cydney were meeting, having connected through a mutual friend, and the photographer encouraged the dancer to express herself “freely,” rather than follow a planned choreography.

“I told her that I wanted this to be a collaborative shoot. I said, ‘Turn on some music and create!’” Weston explained.

The garage was located in Boise, the capital city of Idaho, and was a prime spot on Weston’s list of shoot locations, having scouted here several times. “Each time always had a different feel, but this time, in May, the direct sun was perfect,” he said.

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“Absolutely loving” the way the light entered through the opening in the roof, Weston placed Cydney in an illuminated spot before distancing himself to not “interfere” with her movement. “I wanted to see her whole body and freestyle movement in that patch of light,” he said.

Image 1 of 2 Lizzie Kanning, principal dancer with Ballet Idaho, photographed in Boise, Idaho, for Interval (Image credit: Weston McGhee) Hannah Wood, soloist with Texas Ballet Theater, photographed in the Dallas–Fort Worth area this summer for Interval (Image credit: Weston McGhee) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

To capture the scene, the photographer used a recently purchased Fujifilm X100VI. The 40.2MP camera features a fixed 23mm f/2 lens, which Weston compensated for with a fast shutter speed. “I didn’t want any motion blur for this series,” he said.

Throughout Interval, Weston has shot images in color, later changing them to monochrome in post-production, and this frame was no different. “I believe it helps eliminate any other distractions, and I like to have a timeless look,” he said.

But for Weston, the series is much more about the emotions and vulnerabilities expressed through the dancers’ bodies than the aesthetic appeal of its individual images.

Weston McGhee (Image credit: Weston McGhee)

For him, the photographs reflect a place between posed portraiture and the “quieter, unguarded moments” that spontaneously emerge through trust and shared time between dancer and photographer.

“I just want to give thanks to all of the amazing ballet dancers that have collaborated with me so far,” he said. “I would also like to thank VSCO. Having this photo put on a billboard in the city I live in is such a cool experience.”

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