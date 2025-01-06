British Journal of Photography reveals the 100 winners of Portrait of Britain Vol.7

The Portrait of Britain competition, organized by The British Journal of Photography, is one of the most prestigious contests for portrait photography in the world, with the competition notoriously springboarding many a photographer's career. Now in its seventh edition, the latest winners have been announced, showcasing the top contemporary portrait photographers and reflecting the diversity of modern Britain.

Now in its eighth year, the Portrait of Britain Awards continues to celebrate the diversity, resilience, and spirit of the nation by documenting the unique perspectives of individuals and communities. From a shortlist of 200, 100 winning images have been selected, featuring everything from celebrity portraits, including icons like Sir David Attenborough, to a touching kiss between two elderly spouses celebrating their wedding anniversary – the winning selection is a must-see for all.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal at the Bafta Film Awards 2024 (Image credit: Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 © Charlie Clift)

Khloe, Notting Hill Carnival (Image credit: Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 © Cian Oba-Smith)

Portrait of Britain is not a competition to have an outright winner, instead, 100 images have been chosen by a jury of photography professionals as winners, and will be shown in a nationwide exhibition on digital JCDecaux screens. These digital screens are found in public venues across Britain such as high streets, train stations, airports, and shopping centers, and thanks to this partnership with JCDecaux, the images are returned to be showcased among the people they represent.

Chief Marketing Officer for JCDecaux UK David McEvoy says, "I couldn't imagine a better way to start the New Year than with Portrait of Britain on our national network of out-of-home digital screens – showcasing the power of the public screen to reach audiences out and about in cities across the UK. It is a joyous, inclusive, and thought-provoking celebration of what it means to live in Britain today – and we'd like to thank our partners for working with us to display it across rail, mall, airport, and city-center environments".

Sir David Attenborough (Image credit: Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 © Mark Harrison)

Harley Hudson (Image credit: Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 © Nicholas Priest)

The winning images are a fantastic celebration of modern Britain, showcasing communities of all ages and backgrounds in a way that only great photography can. Through the lens of these photographers, a more authentic representation of Britain emerges, providing a refreshing contrast to the headlines we often see. Portrait of Britain serves as a reminder of the beauty of humanity and the bonds that unite us as a nation.

CEO of British Journal of Photography and Portrait of Britain Vol.7 judge Mick Moore comments, "I always enjoy the judging process with Portrait of Britain. The quality never seems to dip and the competition always manages to surprise. It is normally the seemingly mundane, the ordinary that appeals to me – the celebration of the every day".

Fabian, Equestrian Eventer (Image credit: Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 © John Boaz)

Malkeet Singh, Referee (Image credit: Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 © Tom Harrison)

From today until February 3, the winning 100 images will be displayed on JCDecaux digital screens across the UK providing an open-air and free gallery experience and delivering a beautiful backdrop to daily commutes and shopping trips. The full list of winners can also be found on the Portrait of Britain website.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to the exhibition, the 200 shortlisted images will be immortalized in the Portrait of Britain Vol.7 photography book, published in partnership with Bluecoat Press and partners JCDecaux, and is released today.

Karate Family (Image credit: Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 © Fabio De Paola)

Nancy (Image credit: Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 © Zuzu Valla)

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best cameras for portraits and the best lenses for portrait photography.