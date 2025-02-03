Annie Leibovitz launches a new $20,000 photography prize to support emerging talent

Annie Leibovitz has teamed up with photographer and philanthropist Lisa Saltzman to launch the Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize, a new award dedicated to championing emerging photographers. With a total prize fund of $20,000, the initiative celebrates the power of visual storytelling and provides meaningful support to rising photography talent.

Saltzman, a multi-award-winning photographer, film producer, and philanthropist, established the prize through the Saltzman Family Foundation, which she founded in 2020 to honor her late parents. Passionate art collectors and patrons, they instilled a deep appreciation for the arts, which Saltzman continues to foster through initiatives like the Ralph Saltzman Prize at London’s Design Museum and the Saltzman Prize for emerging photographers at The Center for Photography at Woodstock.

The shortlisted photographers and mentees from Leibovitz’s mentorship program (Image credit: Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize 2025)

Annie Leibovitz is one of the most influential photographers of our time and has redefined portrait photography with her iconic images. Her involvement in this prize elevates its profile, ensuring it becomes a major platform for emerging photographers worldwide.

The six shortlisted photographers for the inaugural prize were selected from Leibovitz’s mentorship program, part of her role as the first Ikea Artist in Residence. The program invited emerging photographers from around the world to create work inspired by insights from the Life at Home Report. Their images were showcased alongside Leibovitz’s own work during Paris Fashion Week in February 2024.

Among the finalists are photographers Elena Kalinichenko from Ukraine who captures overlooked moments of everyday life; Ka’Vozia Glynn from the U.S. creates bold, color-rich images; Nigeria’s Praise Hassan blends photography with poetry, music, and design; Romania’s Toma Hurduc focuses on the connection between people and their surroundings; Trâm Nguyễn Quang from the Netherlands explores nostalgia through analog photography; and Zélie Hallosserie from France takes a slow, sensitive approach to documentary work.

(Image credit: Toma Hurduc)

The winner will receive a prize of $10,000, with $5,000 for second place and additional prizes for the other finalists. A distinguished jury that includes curators and editors from organizations such as the Whitney Museum of American Art, Hauser & Wirth, and Vogue will select the winners, with the announcement set for April 2025.

Reflecting on the prize’s significance, Saltzman said, "My parents deeply admired and supported the work of Annie Leibovitz. This prize allows me to honor their legacy and continue their collaboration in a meaningful way. Art was a significant part of their lives, and I know they would be deeply moved by this initiative. It is so meaningful for me to collaborate with Annie a true legend".

The Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize 2025 establishes what is set to become an annual celebration of fresh photographic voices, ensuring emerging artists are recognized and supported on a global stage.

The Point of Remembrance (Image credit: Praise Hassan)

