Fujifilm's new Fujinon TS-L 1640 and TS-L 2040 image-stabilized binoculars are brilliant for birdwatching
Whether it's falcons in the forest, lapwings at the lake, or great tits in the garden, these latest high-magnification binos help eliminate the shakes when watching wildlife
Fujinon – the binocular brand of Fujifilm – has announced two new high-magnification image-stabilized binoculars equipped with Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lenses that enable brighter and clearer observation of birdlife, wildlife, sporting events, and all manner of other far-off subjects.
The Fujinon TS-L 1640 and the TS-L 2040 have magnification ratios of 16x and 20x respectively, offering the highest magnification levels in the company's Techno-Stabi line of binoculars. And while they have large 40mm objective lenses, they remain compact and lightweight, at approximately 856g (TS-L 1640) and 853g (TS-L 2040).
The binoculars feature powerful image stabilization, with a correction angle of ±3°, and can operate continuously for up to 30 hours on a pair of AAA batteries. A 60-minute auto-off function prevents battery drain from forgetting to turn stabilization off.
Their advanced optical system includes ED lenses, reducing axial chromatic aberration over long distances, thus preventing fringing around subjects. IPX7 water resistance rating ensures that the binoculars remain waterproof even when submerged up to a meter for 30 minutes, enabling use in marine environments, at the waterside, or just in good old-fashioned inclement weather.
A high-quality and stylish ergonomic design enables users to hand-hold the binos for hours, and a finely textured arc-shaped pattern at the bottom surface enhances one-handed operability enabling a firm grip, although both a hand strap and a neck strap are also provided.
The binos are designed to complement Fujifilm's X-series mirrorless digital cameras, making them ideal for wildlife photographers invested in the Fujifilm ecosystem.
The binoculars go on sale from January 31, 2025, at $1,199.95 / AU$1,999 for the TS-L 1640 and $1,299.95 / AU$2,149 for the TS-L 2040. UK pricing is to be confirmed.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Also see our guides to the best binoculars, best image-stabilized binoculars, best marine binoculars, or if your budget can't stretch to these pricier models, the best budget binoculars.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.