Fujinon – the binocular brand of Fujifilm – has announced two new high-magnification image-stabilized binoculars equipped with Extra-low Dispersion (ED) lenses that enable brighter and clearer observation of birdlife, wildlife, sporting events, and all manner of other far-off subjects.

The Fujinon TS-L 1640 and the TS-L 2040 have magnification ratios of 16x and 20x respectively, offering the highest magnification levels in the company's Techno-Stabi line of binoculars. And while they have large 40mm objective lenses, they remain compact and lightweight, at approximately 856g (TS-L 1640) and 853g (TS-L 2040).

The binoculars feature powerful image stabilization, with a correction angle of ±3°, and can operate continuously for up to 30 hours on a pair of AAA batteries. A 60-minute auto-off function prevents battery drain from forgetting to turn stabilization off.

Fujinon TS-L 1640 (left) and Fujinon TS-L 2040 (right) binoculars are lightweight and feature image stabilzation and ED optical elements for a clearer, brighter view (Image credit: Fujinon)

Their advanced optical system includes ED lenses, reducing axial chromatic aberration over long distances, thus preventing fringing around subjects. IPX7 water resistance rating ensures that the binoculars remain waterproof even when submerged up to a meter for 30 minutes, enabling use in marine environments, at the waterside, or just in good old-fashioned inclement weather.

A high-quality and stylish ergonomic design enables users to hand-hold the binos for hours, and a finely textured arc-shaped pattern at the bottom surface enhances one-handed operability enabling a firm grip, although both a hand strap and a neck strap are also provided.

The binos are designed to complement Fujifilm's X-series mirrorless digital cameras, making them ideal for wildlife photographers invested in the Fujifilm ecosystem.

The binoculars go on sale from January 31, 2025, at $1,199.95 / AU$1,999 for the TS-L 1640 and $1,299.95 / AU$2,149 for the TS-L 2040. UK pricing is to be confirmed.

