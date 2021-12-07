YouTube sensation Casey Neistat launches filmmaking masterclass

Casey Neistat, filmmaker sensation, YouTuber and creator of the “daily vlog” pressed the upload button yesterday for the first time in 6 months to tell his audience, and the world, that he has been working on a masterclass with online course platform Monthly to teach those who enrol for $249 the thought process behind his filmmaking and how to make it in the industry as a content creator today.

Who is Casey Neistat?

Casey Owen Neistat is an American YouTube personality, filmmaker, vlogger, and was co-founder of the multimedia company Beme, which was later acquired by CNN.

Casey first hit the spotlight on YouTube in 2003 with his film “iPod's Dirty Secret” which gained him international exposure for criticizing tech giant Apple for not having a battery replacement program for its then line of iPods. Due to this film's popularity, Apple announced a battery replacement policy on November 14, 2003 and also announced to extended iPod warranty program on November 21 2003.

The film was posted to the Internet on 20 September, 2003, and quickly attracted media attention. The film was even praised by The Washington Post as "wonderfully renegade" and has been viewed on YouTube over 2 million times.

In more recent years, Neistat started to post daily vlogs on YouTube from March 2015 showcasing his life, the success and the failures. Casey’s most popular videos have included "Make It Count" and snowboarding in the streets of New York City during the January 2016 United States blizzard. Both have gained serious traction over the years and have gained over 31 million and 22 million views on YouTube to date respectively.

Casey now has over 12 million subscribers on YouTube and his latest video about his online course has gained over 500,000 views, 46,000 likes and is currently trending at number 20 on YouTube’s trending list in less than 24 hours.

