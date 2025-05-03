There was a time when the only way to learn and grow as a photographer was through books, expensive seminars and the occasional workshop, if you were lucky enough to find one nearby. That was my world for years: printed pages, lecture halls, trial and error.

Fast-forward to today and it’s impossible to ignore the sheer wealth of photographic knowledge available at the click of a button. YouTube, once a place for silly cat videos and home vlogs, has now become a critical part of my photographic journey – so much so that I’m willing to admit, I’m completely addicted to it.

But it’s an addiction I’ll gladly own – because the truth is, it’s helped my photography improve tenfold. In the past, if you wanted to explore new styles or challenge your thinking, you had to go hunting for resources, often guided only by luck or personal recommendations.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Future)

Now YouTube puts a world of inspiration, technical advice, philosophy and lived experience right at my fingertips. I can dip into street photography, studio lighting, landscape work, or documentary storytelling – all in one afternoon. It’s broadened my mind and encouraged me to explore what I truly want my photography to be.

One of the most unexpected joys has been finding a vast community of people documenting the world around them, just like I do. Many of these creators openly share their challenges, doubts, and lessons along the way – something that was unheard of in my days as a professional sports photographer.

Back then, vulnerability wasn’t part of the conversation. You were expected to be sharp, polished and competitive. Today, this openness has made photography feel more collaborative – and dare I say human again? – reminding me why I picked up a camera in the first place.

Having tutorials, masterclasses and raw advice from seasoned photographers available on tap is nothing short of revolutionary.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

Now, I haven’t been living under a rock for the last 25 years – I’ve been aware of YouTube for a long time – but it feels like we’ve entered a new era where if you want to try something new, learn a new skill, or simply seek out different perspectives, there’s almost nothing standing in your way.

It’s no longer about finding permission to explore; the information is there waiting for you to dive in.

Sure, my YouTube consumption might have spiraled into an enthusiastic obsession – but I don’t see it as a problem, I see it as freedom. It’s the freedom to learn at my own pace, to soak up knowledge from photographers who are both wildly different and strikingly similar to me.

It’s the freedom to challenge myself, to rethink my framing, my storytelling and my approach to documenting life. If this is an addiction, I say long may it continue.

You might also like…

Want to try your own hand at YouTube? Take a look at the best YouTube cameras and the best cameras for vlogging.