You can now actually buy a 2 TERABYTE SD card!

And the price is surprisingly fair, but is this actually a good deal?

There's been talk of 2 terabyte SD cards for some time, but until now few - if any - have materialized that you can actually buy. But now your ultra-high-capacity SD card prayers have been answered, as SanDisk's 2TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card is on sale now, priced at $264.99/£317.99. That's a lot for an SD card, but then you're getting an awful lot of storage on a single card.

This marks a new capacity benchmark for SanDisk's ever-popular Extreme Pro SDXC line-up, with other capacities in the range including 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

