You can now actually buy a 2 TERABYTE SD card!

There's been talk of 2 terabyte SD cards for some time, but until now few - if any - have materialized that you can actually buy. But now your ultra-high-capacity SD card prayers have been answered, as SanDisk's 2TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card is on sale now, priced at $264.99/£317.99. That's a lot for an SD card, but then you're getting an awful lot of storage on a single card.

This marks a new capacity benchmark for SanDisk's ever-popular Extreme Pro SDXC line-up, with other capacities in the range including 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

The 2TB variant doesn't just increase the range's capacity; it's also SanDisk's fastest UHS-I Extreme Pro SDXC card. Where lower capacities boast maximum transfer speeds of 200MB/s read and 140MB/s write (the 32GB and 64GB versions are slower), the new 2TB card is capable of 250MB/s read and 150MB/s write speeds. That's almost as fast as an entry-level UHS-II SD card.

Such a high-capacity SD card is undeniably impressive, but I can't help but wonder who'll actually buy one. Although the 2TB card's peak read speeds are high, its video speed class is just V30, meaning the card is only rated for a 30MB/s minimum sustained write speed. Realistically, that makes it unsuitable for recording 4K video, and few people shooting Full HD 1080p footage will require a card larger than 1TB. We'd prefer the more balanced option of a V60-rated UHS-II SDXC card, which in a 1TB capacity with a V60 speed rating can be had for slightly less money than this new 2TB SanDisk card.

