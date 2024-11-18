You can now actually buy a 2 TERABYTE SD card!

And the price is surprisingly fair, but is this actually a good deal?
There's been talk of 2 terabyte SD cards for some time, but until now few - if any - have materialized that you can actually buy. But now your ultra-high-capacity SD card prayers have been answered, as SanDisk's 2TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card is on sale now, priced at $264.99/£317.99. That's a lot for an SD card, but then you're getting an awful lot of storage on a single card.
This marks a new capacity benchmark for SanDisk's ever-popular Extreme Pro SDXC line-up, with other capacities in the range including 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.
The 2TB variant doesn't just increase the range's capacity; it's also SanDisk's fastest UHS-I Extreme Pro SDXC card. Where lower capacities boast maximum transfer speeds of 200MB/s read and 140MB/s write (the 32GB and 64GB versions are slower), the new 2TB card is capable of 250MB/s read and 150MB/s write speeds. That's almost as fast as an entry-level UHS-II SD card.
Such a high-capacity SD card is undeniably impressive, but I can't help but wonder who'll actually buy one. Although the 2TB card's peak read speeds are high, its video speed class is just V30, meaning the card is only rated for a 30MB/s minimum sustained write speed. Realistically, that makes it unsuitable for recording 4K video, and few people shooting Full HD 1080p footage will require a card larger than 1TB. We'd prefer the more balanced option of a V60-rated UHS-II SDXC card, which in a 1TB capacity with a V60 speed rating can be had for slightly less money than this new 2TB SanDisk card.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.